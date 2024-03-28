Police Blotter

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Padocia Cornelius, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 27, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 14, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 27, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 2, 2024.

TAKE MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT, DANGEROUS OPERATION, FLIGHT FROM PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on March 27, 2024, and charged with the following:

Take motor vehicle without consent

Three counts of dangerous operation

Two counts of flight from peace officer

On March 27, 2024, police responded to a stunt driving complaint in the area of Brookdale Avenue and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the youth allegedly took his mother’s rental car without consent, operated the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner in a parking lot and fled police. It is also alleged the youth continued to drive the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner while driving at a high rate of speed and failing to stop for police. Furthermore, it is alleged the youth later lost control of the vehicle in the area of Sydney Street and Ninth Street, where he was taken into custody by police. The youth was charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 55 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

