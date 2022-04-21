Ontario Calling for Submissions for the Council of the Federation Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care

Individuals and organizations have until April 29 to submit their nomination



April 19, 2022 (CORNWALL) — The Ontario government is calling for submissions for the Council of the Federation Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care. This one-time award will be presented in each province and territory for initiatives that positively impact mental health and addictions care and will recognize and support individuals and organizations excelling in this field.

I know there are many mental health services and programs that have made a difference to Ontarians in need,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “I encourage these worthy organizations to apply for this great honour.”

The award in Ontario provides recognition and support for non-governmental, community, private sector, academic and Indigenous-led initiatives in the province. Indigenous government initiatives are also eligible. The Council of the Federation aims to recognize achievement and innovation and encourage others in the field to be innovative in their work.

The award recipient will receive a certificate, signed by the Premier, as well as a $5,000 prize to advance the awarded initiative and foster further innovation. All recipients will be recognized nationally, and the winning initiative will be used as an example to promote innovation and collaboration among all provinces and territories.

Award recipients will be announced in summer 2022.

Applications will be accepted until April 29, 2022. Please click here for details on how to apply.

QUOTES

“Ontario is blessed with the some of the most innovative mental health and addictions services and supports in all of Canada. This award supports innovation and awards individuals and organizations who contribute to higher quality mental health and addictions care in our province. These contributions are essential to meet the unique needs of patients in the field and offer more opportunities for treatment and recovery.”

– Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

“Every year, more than one million Ontarians experience a mental health or addictions challenge. That’s why our government is continuing to fulfill our commitment of making mental health and addictions a priority by recognizing and awarding leaders in the field.”

– Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health

QUICK FACTS