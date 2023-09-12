Baxtrom’s Unveils Newly Renovated Store

Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer (YIG) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly renovated store, set to take place on Friday, September 15th, at 8 AM. The community is invited to join in the celebrations and explore the enhanced shopping experience that awaits.

The comprehensive renovation of Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer promises an enhanced and refreshing shopping environment. From redesigned aisles to upgraded facilities and the addition of a Starbucks, the newly renovated store aims to provide customers with a modern and convenient shopping experience that caters to their needs.

The grand opening event promises a host of exciting highlights to engage attendees of all ages. The festivities will kick off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, marking the official reopening of the store. As part of its commitment to the community, Baxtrom’s will also present a charitable donation to the Children’s Treatment Centre, supporting the wellbeing of local children.

The community spirit will be in full swing, with a charity BBQ from 10 AM to 2 PM contributing to a good cause. Additionally, the store will feature sampling stations showcasing new and exciting products, allowing visitors to experience fresh flavours and culinary delights.

As part of the celebration, Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer will host prize draws for attendees. Lucky winners can take home enticing prizes, adding extra excitement to the grand opening event.

The grand opening event will feature a brief speech from store owner John Baxtrom, who will express their gratitude to the community and share their vision for the newly renovated store.

The grand opening of Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer presents an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate, and experience the store’s fresh and inviting atmosphere. From product samplings to charitable initiatives, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.