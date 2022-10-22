3 Minutes with the MPP

Happy Thanksgiving and Happy Halloween everyone! Summer is now behind us, and we are settling into fall. With things now starting to get back to normal after the COVID shutdowns, we have seen a wonderful summer full of events and there are many others on the horizon.

With the return of the fairs this summer, we were fortunate to be able to go back to pre- COVID gatherings. The 211th edition of the Williamstown fair was not a drive-by event this year, but for the first time in 2 years we were all once again able to come together as a community. It was great to see the turnout there, and at other local fairs like Avonmore, South Stormont, and Maxville. Other events like RibFest and the Glengarry Highland Games saw a wonderful increase in the numbers of visitors.

This open socialization with family and friends has been great for our mental health as well. Humans have a need to be around others and not being permitted to do this, caused mental angst for many. With that in mind, two current events that are wonderful to share with others are Upper Canada Villages’ Pumpkinferno, and the Ghost Walk for Charity at the Cornwall Square. The organizers of The Ghost Walk for Charity are supporting Habitat for Humanity, Centre 105, Comfort Quilts, Cornwall Canada Day, Diversity Cornwall, and Centre Salésien des Jeunes, it is a great way to spend an evening out while supporting local organizations.

It has also been wonderful for our children to get back out fully into organized sports. Most parents have experienced the frustration of kids who were antsy and bored, needing an outlet for their energy. With elementary and secondary schools fully open and everyone back in the classroom, this also brings a return to the many extra-curricular activities that are offered, giving plenty of choices for ways to expand young minds. I have noticed an improvement with my own children.

With the arrival of fall, we are also coming into cold and flu season, along with another potential rise in COVID-19 cases. Getting your booster shot will cut down on the chances of contracting a serious case of COVID-19, especially important since groups of people are once again mingling together. The Bivalent booster shot is now being widely offered at immunization clinics, pharmacies, and participating physicians’ offices. You can also book your appointment by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900, or by visiting the Eastern Ontario Health Units website and using their booking portal.