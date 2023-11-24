Going on in Glengarry

Do you feel it in the air? It’s that hint of holiday magic around each corner of Glengarry as we dip our toes into the Christmas season. It’s that feel of wishing to attend a Charles Dickens-like Fezziwig Party, stepping into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie, or remembering the magic of Christmas time through a child’s perspective. But don’t take my word for it, it’s all happening in Glengarry this week!

If you’ve been craving that hometown, cozy, winter market feeling, look no further than the “Baby, Please Come Home” event happening tomorrow in Alexandria! Main Street neighbours will be joining together for the third edition of this shop local event that invites residents and visitors alike to peruse the streets, listen to live music, enjoy local cuisine and shop as we mark the beginning of the holiday season. Looking to make this event an evening night out? Be sure to make reservations to your favourite restaurant early as seats are likely to fill up quickly!

Prefer a more Celtic evening out? Clan Donald Glengarry-Stormont is hosting their second annual Scottish Heritage Day Celebration this Saturday, November 25th – The celebration kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Centre in Williamstown with entertainment provided by any Celtic Heartland shindig must haves: The Quigley Highlanders Pipes and Drums & the Celidh Drovers! The evening will include an Address to the Haggis, raffle, light lunch, and cash bar. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Not that you need any more reason to enjoy a nice night out in Williamstown with your favourite lad or lass, but if you need more information, be sure to check out the Clan Donald Glengarry-Stormont Facebook page.

Psst. Have you heard? Santa is heading to Glengarry! I have it from a very reliable source that one of his first stops on the Glengarry route will be in Maxville this Sunday, November 26th for the annual Maxville & District Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade! Floats will gather at the Maxville Manor between 4 – 4:30 p.m. and will leave the Manor at 5 p.m. sharp where it will head to the Maxville & District Sports Complex. Meet Santa at the Sports Complex and enjoy some hot chocolate and hot dogs served by the Maxville & District Lions Club.

A big congratulations goes out to Marlin Orchards, W3G&Co., the over 125 vendors, and everyone who came out to support a great cause at Marlin Orchard’s recent Annual Trunk sale. With some great community effort, the trunk sale raised $85,594.05 for this year’s benefiting charity Beyond21! The Beyond 21 Foundation is a non-profit organization which offers day programming for adults with developmental disabilities in Cornwall and surrounding area and caters to the diverse needs of individuals of those the foundation serves offering life and home skills, creative arts, recreation opportunities, and community integration. A great reminder of what shopping in your local community can give back when we work together. Congratulations again!

Speaking of shopping local, don’t forget! the Township of South Glengarry will be sporting plaid this Friday, November 24th until the 26th with their upcoming Holiday Shopping, “Plaid Friday” event! Join South Glengarry businesses for a fun-filled weekend of Black Friday shopping and delicious eats at some of your favourite shops and restaurants in South Glengarry!

This week on Township Talk – The Township of South Glengarry has shared a notice from the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) notifying residents that all areas of Cooper Marsh Conservation Area will be closed from November 20th until mid-January for habitat enhancement work. The work is being done as part of a larger project that has been ongoing since last fall thanks to funding secured by Ducks Unlimited Canada. “The RRCA and DUC have been partners in conservation for over 30 years to manage and maintain the earthen dykes at Cooper Marsh,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “These structures are responsible for maintaining the wetland.”

In the Township of North Glengarry, we’re looking at a theme of “Serve and Protect” this week. Around 9pm, on November 15th, the Ontario Provincial Police – East Region Facebook page released an advisory regarding a heavy police presence around Lochiel Street East and Alexandria Main Street, which the Township quickly shared, as the message advised residents of the area to shelter in place. The situation was quickly handled and two hours later an updated message was released and shared which indicated that the OPP had taken two individuals safely into custody and seized two firearms in Alexandria. The shelter in place advisory was then lifted and the message assured residents that there was no risk to public safety and that a police presence would continue in the area.

Keeping our Glengarry safe is an incredibly important and noble line of work – have you ever felt propelled to answer the call? The Township of North Glengarry Fire Department is currently accepting applications for firefighters. For full details call 613-525-1110 ext. 200, visit www.NorthGlengarry.Ca or send an email fireadmin@northglengarry.ca to find out how you can keep Glengarry safe by becoming a firefighter.

Thanks for reading, be safe, shop local, and, as always, have a great week Glengarry!