SEARCH FOR ‘SUPER’ SCHOOL SITE CONTINUES

A multi-million dollar ‘super’ secondary school to replace a piece of our history called Cornwall Collegiate and the much younger St. Lawrence has been on the drawing board for several years.

Apparently, the ministry of education has deemed that bigger is better.

The first preferred site was at Tollgate Road and Brookdale Avenue, northwest corner adjacent to the new fire station/headquarters now under construction. This is the same piece of real estate Smart Centres several years back looked at for the new Wal-Mart super store but got strong push back from neighbours and the plan was abandoned.

When the school board found the site wasn’t feasible, the search went south, as in down the road to the former Domtar property.

But it may not happen.

Source says the plan has hit some speed bumps – one being environmental concerns – and the board may be looking at a third site in the city.

And when they start pouring the foundation, the big debate will be what to call the school. Oh yes, then there is that $1 million bursary fund that was willed by a former student to Cornwall Collegiate.

There could be an interesting legal challenge.

To use the strap or not to use the strap?

That was the question Tri-County Public School Board trustees wrestled with at an October 1970 meeting.

A survey at the time showed that 96.2% of elementary school teachers favoured the use of the strap, while 44% of secondary school teachers approved, which is an Interesting result. Most elementary school teachers were females and most of them mothers.

In the end, the board voted to allow the strap to be part of a principal’s tool box when a student needed to be disciplined. However, it was made clear that the form of corporal punishment was to be used as a “last resort” when standing in the corner or writing out “I will be good in class” 100 times didn’t work.

ALSO THIS MONTH IN 1970 – One of Cornwall’s oldest businesses – Prince Clothes and Cornwall Pants Ltd. was purchased by Montreal businessman Syd Lovell. It was started by the Horovitz brothers – Aaron and Louis – in 1912. It had 160 employees. … The new Fourth Street fire station/headquarters was officially opened. The old station around the corner on Pitt Street was described as having “miserable conditions.” Deputy fire marshal John Turnbull said he was “shocked and amazed” that they called the building a fire station. … The Upper Canada Bird Sanctuary was fast becoming a major tourist attraction with thousands of visitors showing up to see large flocks of Canada Geese. … City council approved a new gas station on Vincent Massey Drive but at least two aldermen said abandoned stations scattered around the city should be cleaned up before new licences are given out. Ald. Angelo Lebano went so far as to suggest oil companies that don’t clean up shuttered stations should have their permits suspended. … Tri-County Public School Board renewed its contract with Cornwall Street Railway to transport students to and from school on its transit runs. It was noted that 2,000 students – elementary and secondary – used the system. Years later the school boards went with school buses for city students. … The RCMP said a tip from a six-year-old led them to a cache of drugs – LSD and hashish – stuffed under a rock in a field near Sunnyside Avenue. … Sonny Herrington was named winner of the Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA) Mr. Lacrosse Award given to the person who does the most to promote the sport in the province. … Wichita State University 1970 football season came to a fiery end on a Colorado airport runway. The crash of a plane carrying half the team and several fans killed 13 players and injured nine team members. Among the dead were the head football coach and athletic director. A second plane carried the rest of the team. … Ontario’s minimum hourly wage was increased to $1.50. … The federal Liberal government brought down the hammer on Quebec terrorists with the War Measures Act which outlawed the Front de Liberation du Quebec (FLQ). When asked outside the Parliament Buildings how far he would go with the act, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau shot back, “Just watch me.” … They weren’t uncorking the champagne bottles in the Royals’ Water Street Arena dressing room but a 4-3 loss to the Quebec Remparts had a good feeling for the winless (0-for8) Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team. And Guy Lafleur was held to a single goal and just three shots on net. Two weeks later at the Quebec Colisee with 10,000 watching, the Royals were thumped 8-0 with Lafleur scoring two goals. … Canada Savings Bond paid 7 3/4 per cent interest.

HERE AND THERE No surprise that the cost of handing out treats to trick-or-treaters this year has gone up, like everything else. So, it’s buy $100 worth of goodies and pray for rain. … One of the most positive people I got to know was John Lahaie who passed away last week. He once told me, “Don’t hang out with negative people, they will drag you down.” … Retired school board director of education Rosaire Leger once offered this opinion, “There is a thin line between education and intelligence.” … Imagine what would happen if a black activist stood outside a court house on day one of a trial and accused the judge hearing his case of being a rogue idiot, the prosecutor a racist and the court clerk incompetent. Somehow, Donald Trump does it with impunity. …

TRIVIA It was the longest single – seven minutes and 15 seconds – recorded by The Beatles.

TRIVIA ANSWER The Canadian-born actor who played Tonto in the Lone Ranger series was born Harold Smith but in Hollywood he changed his name to Jay Silverheels.

QUOTED “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” – Mae West