The Focus Art fall show, Arks Harvest and no long term daily parking

Did you know that the Focus Art Fall Art Exhibition has some 110 works of art by 44 different artists in several art mediums be it oils, watercolours, sculptures and even Macrame. The exhibition runs until November 27th and every person who attends has the opportunity to vote for their favorite work of art as part of the “fan favourite” award to be announced at the end of the show. Cornwall and the area truly have some very talented artists.

Did you know that Arks Harvest, a reduced-price produce outlet, opened last Saturday with great fanfare in the former Children’s Place. Local dignitaries helped cut the ribbon and local balloon artist Katie Hope created 2 “Welcome Pillars” for the event. At the beginning, Arks Harvest will be a Saturday only operation. Look for complimentary goods being sold by local vendors in the back half of the store space. There is room to accommodate 4 specialty vendors.

Did you know that Cornwall Square is Private Property and that the parking spaces on the property are designated for Cornwall Square customers and staff with a 3-hour limit on customer parking. As we approach the combination of the winter season with the need for snow removal and snow storage on the surface lots and the Festive retail season where increased number of customers visit the mall on a daily basis , mall ownership has made the decision to enforce the 3-hour customer parking limit and discourage the large number of non-customers who simply park here at Cornwall Square because it is a) free, b) convenient to other places in the downtown or c) convenient to their place of work where they believe they can park all day close to their job site and for nothing. Cornwall Square has, as of Thursday November 16th, 2023, adopted a tag and tow policy for those non -mall employee vehicles that remain on site for in excess of 3 hours. Arrangements have been made with Metro Towing whose auto pound yard is located on Cornwall Centre Rd. near the Cornwall Landfill site, to remove the offending vehicles from the mall property. Owners will then have to make their way to the auto pound yard to retrieve their vehicle and pay the resulting fees and penalties to Metro Towing. Regrettably, the number of vehicles that are parked on the Cornwall Square private property on an all-day basis has become a hindrance to actual mall customers and their ability to conveniently shop here at Cornwall Square.

Did you know that The Butcher’s Upper Vault opened yesterday as part of the FOOD HALL offering. The Butcher’s Upper Vault is a temporary offering of the meats and other products that will be sold in the main The Butcher’s Vault on the Main Level of Cornwall Square when it opens at a later date.

Did you know that The Cornwall New Horizons Band will be performing here at Cornwall Square on Saturday December 16th with the full band and again on Sunday with a smaller contingent. As expected, the play list will be full of Festive tunes.