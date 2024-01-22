The importance of our summer students

Your Township provides so many essential services throughout the year. From garbage collection, to road and park maintenance, to minor sports programming and administrative duties to keep these services operating smoothly. Each of South Stormont’s employees are critical to provide those services, but one of the least talked about, but extremely valuable, workforces the Township utilizes is our annual team of summer students.

Each year, the Township supplements our workforce for the summer months by providing an outstanding work experience opportunity to our community’s youth. Opportunities are available across nearly all departments in the summer, providing an opportunity for young people in South Stormont to not only obtain a regular pay cheque to help pay for post-secondary school, build savings, or pay their bills, but also providing an opportunity to get a taste of employment within local government.

Across the country, industries continue to struggle to find and retain talent, and also prepare for the future with succession planning for retiring employees. The summer employment opportunities are an excellent way for the Township to introduce positions in local government to our youth and emphasize the career opportunities that are available.

The Township is currently hiring a number of summer employment positions and we encourage our residents to share the information with their children, grandchildren, friends and anyone else that could benefit from one of these opportunities.

For a complete list of available positions, full job descriptions and application instructions, head over to www.southstormont.ca/careers.

Without our incredible summer students, we couldn’t provide so much to our residents, and we look forward to welcoming our new additions to the team in 2024!