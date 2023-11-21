52nd Annual Santa Claus Parade brings joy to Cornwall

Cornwall, Ontario – The streets of Cornwall were illuminated with festive cheer as the town celebrated its 52nd annual Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, November 18th. The much-awaited event saw Santa Claus himself taking a break from his North Pole duties to join the community in a vibrant display of holiday spirit.

The parade began at 5 pm from St. Lawrence Intermediate School and followed a merry route along Second Street to Augustus Street. This year’s theme, “Lights of Fairyland Christmas,” brought a magical touch to the proceedings, with the entire parade route sparkling with enchanting lights and decorations.

A diverse array of participants, including local businesses, schools, sports teams, non-profit organizations, and civil servants such as fire and police departments, added to the parade’s community spirit. Spectators were treated to an eclectic mix of floats, each uniquely decorated to reflect the fairyland theme, while a lively marching band provided a soundtrack of festive tunes.

The parade also featured a variety of entertainers, from mascots and dancers to BMX bike riders and 4-wheelers, who put on a thrilling show for the audience. Balloons and colorful displays added to the vibrant atmosphere, ensuring there was something to captivate attendees of all ages.

“When the parade begins, and you see nothing but smiles on faces young and old, this gives you the fuel to finish the parade and start to think of next year,” said Optimist and Santa Claus Parade committee member Terry Muir.

Children and families enjoyed more than just the visual spectacle. The air was filled with the aroma of hot chocolate, a perfect accompaniment to the crisp evening air. Candy canes were handed out, adding a sweet touch to the festive evening.

However, the undoubted highlight of the event was the appearance of Santa Claus. His presence brought smiles and excitement to the faces of both young and old, as he greeted the crowd, spreading joy and the spirit of Christmas.