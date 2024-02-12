The Cline House Gallery Announces Winners of Second Annual Juried Art Exhibition

Cornwall, ON January 29th, 2024- The Cline House Gallery is pleased to announce the winners of its Second Annual Juried Art Exhibition, a celebration of contemporary art that has attracted widespread attention from both local and regional art communities. This year saw an impressive turnout of 99 artists submitting diverse and inspiring work for consideration.

After careful deliberation by an esteemed panel of jurors, 4 exceptional artists were awarded top honours including the Best of Show prize, generously sponsored by Desjardins Financial Services. This prestigious award was presented to Paula Gray for her serpentine stone sculpture “Fountain”. Each of the three jurors also selected an individual Jurors Choice Award, presented to artists Victoria Ransom, Alexia McKindsey and Ian Stone.

Awards were presented at an opening reception where attendees were treated to a first look at the wide variety of artwork on display, ranging from the traditional to the avant-garde, each piece reflecting the unique perspective and talents of the participating artists.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the award recipients and gratitude to all the artists who participated this year,” said gallery coordinator Emily MacLeod. “There aren’t many opportunities in our region for artists to submit work to in-person juried exhibitions in a permanent gallery space. Artists benefit greatly from the accreditation that comes with being selected for a show of this nature.”

Visitors are encouraged to experience this vibrant showcase of artistic talent and to participate in the selection of the People’s Choice Award to be announced at the conclusion of the exhibit on March 2nd.

For more information about the show and gallery hours, please visit www.clinehousegallery.com or contact clinehouse@cornwall.ca