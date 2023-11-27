Award winner

Paula Labonte —Seaway News
(Photo : Paula Labonté)

Cory Coons brings home ‘Best Rock Song’ award for ‘Long Hard Rain’ at the 2023 Josie Music Awards in Tennessee. “I think I’m still processing it” Cory said as he recounted receiving the award on the stage of The Grand Ole’ Opry. “I think I was waiting for my name but they said the song ﬁrst, and my daughter lit up. Took me a second, oh that’s me.” A surreal experience in totality, it is obvious that Cory was moved by the experience although still passing oﬀ the success to all the musicians he’s worked with and inspired by.

