Bread and Roses theme of CDLC International Women’s Day Event

Cornwall, Ontario – The Cornwall and District Labour Council (CDLC) celebrated International Women’s Day with a memorable dinner event on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, at the Royal Canadian Legion in Cornwall. The event highlighted the achievements of women and featured inspiring speeches, honoured guests, and musical entertainment.

Kim Kent, the regional representative of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) for Eastern Ontario, delivered the evening’s highlight with an inspiring speech. With seven years at the CLC and thirty years as a unionactivist in an auto parts factory, Kent shared her experiences of the progress and challenges for women in the workplace. “I have seen improvements, but we still have a long way to go,” Kent said in an interview prior to her speech.

In her speech, Kim Kent emphasized the call from Canadian unions to “rise up for gender justice.” She expressed optimism about Bill C-64, a proposed national pharma care plan covering essential diabetesmedications and contraceptives. Kent also praised Bill C-58 for its potential to protect workers from being replaced by temporary labour during strikes, which could shorten strike durations and bring more fairness to collective bargaining.

Kent highlighted the cost-of-living crisis and its disproportionate impact on women. She pointed out that the average gender pay gap is 32%, but it’s even wider for marginalized groups: immigrant women face a55% gap, racialized women 40%, and Indigenous women 45%. Additionally, data from the Ontario Equal Pay Coalition reveals that half of trans and non-binary individuals earn less than $15,000 a year, with transgender women experiencing a 30% wage drop post-transition.

The event also honoured Bonnie and Fred Cappuccino of Child Haven International, who are Members of the Order of Canada. Other guests included representatives from various unions, community organizations, and local government officials, including Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale and several City Councillors.

The evening concluded with a performance of “Bread and Roses” by Amanda and Ryan O’Neil, symbolizing the demand for fair wages and dignified living conditions for workers. The attendees sang along in solidarity.