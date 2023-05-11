COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

STORMONT YACHT CLUB Adult Learn to Sail, weekend event for adults teaches theory and practical skills. June 16-18, Stormont Yacht Club, Long Sault. Info: , https://www.stormontyachtclub.ca/events/adult-sail-training-weekend

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will hold their Annual General Meeting on Mon. May 15, at 7:00 p.m. in St. Matthews Lutheran Church hall, 1509 2nd St. W. Info: Barb 613-360-8079.

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB first annual Father’s Day Car Show, June 18th from 9am-3pm at 1150 Montreal Road.

MOOD WALKS encourages & supports mental &physical health through exposure to the healing effects of nature, participation in physical activity and engagement with their community. Info Angele at 613-551-9253 or visit our Events Page https://cmha-east.on.ca/index.php/en/events. Location: Gray’s Creek Conservation Area (Parking Lot) June 6, 13, 20, 27 (4 weeks) from 6:30pm-7:30pm

THE CANADIAN MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION new cycle of Living Life to the Full! The 8-week program starts on Thurs., May 11 @ 6 P.M. in Programming Room 1 & 2. Registration is required. http://ow.ly/jkzX50NqQKN. Build Skills to manage Low Mood, anxiety, self-esteem, stress, boost happiness and more. Info: Angele D’Alessio 613-551-9253.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids from ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting Euchre on Saturday May 20th at St. Matthews 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Time: 12-4pm. Cash Prizes. Free Door Prize. Share the Wealth Draw.Refreshments available. Adults Welcome. No registration or partner needed. Info: Betty 613-984-1431 or Jack 613-537-2295

LONG SAULT ANNUAL COMMUNITY YARD SALE on Sat. May 27th from 8 am –2 pm.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre May 17 & 31 at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CHARITY PLANT SALE May 20th, 2023 from 9 am-2 pm at St. Andrews Catholic Church, South Parking lot (near ball field). All proceeds will go to local charities.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs. May 11th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entre, potatoes, vegetable, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

PLANT SALE hosted by the Williamstown Green Thumbs will be held at the Williamstown Fair grounds at 8 a.m. on Sat. May 13. Mother Day items and much more. Info: Terry 613 931 2129.

BINGO – STE-THÉRÈSE-DE-LISIEUX Thurs. May 11. Early bird starts at 6:30 pm, regular game at 7 pm. Over 1,100$ in prizes. Ste-Thérèse-de-Lisieux church hall, 1304 Lisieux St. Everyone welcome.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on May 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Monthly Dance/Jam Session & Dinner on Sat. June 3 from 2-8:30 pm. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

Cornwall Legion Branch 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB announces that Bid Euchre will be held on Thursday, May 11th, 18th., and 25th. It will take place in the main hall, starting at 1 pm.

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

THE CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL Spring concert “IF MUSIC BE” at Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are avail. from any choir member, Fines Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Dr. or Melody Music, 104 Pitt St.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB Meeting Tues. May 16 from 6:30-8:30pm, Cornwall Public Library, Board Room, 2nd floor.

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC DINNER & DANCE May 13th at the Lion’s Club in Bonville at 6 pm. Baked chicken, salad & dessert. Info Marland 613-936-3625.

SOCIAL DANCING the first Friday of the month from 7-10 pm at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146 Chevrier Ave. Dances June 2. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684.

STORMONT YACHT CLUB Youth Learn to Sail, teaches theory and practical skills. 2 sessions: July 31-Aug 4 (5 days); Aug 5-11 (4 days), Stormont Yacht Club, Long Sault, Age: 8-15. Info: stormontyachtclub.ca/sailing-for-youth/; youth-sail@stormontyachtclub.ca

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginners class on Mondays; Intermediate class on Tuesdays; Band rehearsals on Thursdays : Classes are 3:30 -4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 – 5 p.m.; all are at St. Felix de Valois church hall. – best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com or 613-362-4881 or 613-931-1580.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

SEAWAY STRINGS is a group of fiddlers who meet at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club at 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick 613 932 2872.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

BEREAVED FAMILIES of ONTARIO – SOUTH EASTERN REGION – Open Support and Share group sessions 6PM on the 1st and 3rd Thursday each month in the Starbrite center located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Laura, 613 551 3252.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Le CLUB COMMUNAUTAIRE DES 50+ organise une partie d’Euchre le samedi 20 mai à St. Matthews 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Heure : de 12 à 16 heures. Prix en espèces. Prix de présence gratuit. Tirage au sort “Share the Wealth”, rafraîchissements disponibles. Les adultes sont les bienvenus. Aucune inscription ou partenaire n’est nécessaire. Info : Betty 613-984-1431 ou Jack 613-537-2295.

La filiale 297 de la Légion de Cornwall, CLUB DES SÉNIORS DE PLUS DE 60 ANS, annonce qu’une partie d’Euchre aura lieu les jeudis 11, 18 et 25 mai. Il aura lieu dans la salle principale, à partir de 13 h.

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD tiendra son assemblée générale annuelle le lun. Matthews Lutheran Church, 1509 2nd St. W. Info : Barb 613-360-8079.

VENTE DE PLANTES DE CHARITÉ Le 20 mai 2023 de 9 h à 14 h à l’église catholique St. Andrews, stationnement sud (près du terrain de balle). Tous les profits iront à des organismes de bienfaisance locaux.

LA VENTE DE PLANTES organisée par les pouces verts de Williamstown aura lieu au terrain de la foire de Williamstown à 8 h le samedi 13 mai. 13 mai. Articles pour la fête des mères et bien plus encore. Renseignements : Terry 613 931 2129.

BINGO – STE-THÉRÈSE-DE-LISIEUX Jeudi 11 mai. 11 mai. Le jeu commence à 18 h 30 pour les lève-tôt et à 19 h pour les joueurs réguliers. Plus de 1 100 $ en prix. Salle paroissiale Ste-Thérèse-de-Lisieux, 1304, rue Lisieux. Bienvenue à tous.

L’ÉGLISE WESLEYAN DE CORNWALL vous invite au service religieux du dimanche matin à 10 h. Konnect Kids pour les enfants de 4 à 12 ans. Nursery disponible. Étude biblique en milieu de semaine les jeudis à 18 h 30 en personne ou via Zoom. Renseignements : 613-936-9166 ou cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com ou www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

COLLECTE DE FONDS SPAGHETTI : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu le 26 mai aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (en bas) de 11 h 30 à 13 h et de 16 h à 18 h 30.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Dîner communautaire de rôti de bœuf le jeudi 11 mai dans la salle St. Francis de Sales (434 Second St. W.) de 16h30 à 18h. Dîner complet avec salade de chou, petit pain, entrée de rosbif, pommes de terre, légumes, dessert et boisson. Salle entièrement accessible avec service d’ascenseur.