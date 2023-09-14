COMMUNITY EVENTS

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

THE READY, STEADY, WIGGLES LIVE TOUR is coming to the Cornwall Civic Complex on Friday, September 29. Doors open at 5 PM and showtime is 6 PM. Tickets are $56.00 each, and there are good seats still available. You can purchase on-line at www.ticketpro.ca or call the Civic Complex Box Office at (613) 938-9400.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS FUND SPAGHETTI DINNER on Oct. 1 at the Royal Canadian Legion from 4:30-6:30 pm. Info: Tom 613-362-0740.

CHILDRENS CHRISTMAS FUND Ham and Scalloped Potato dinner on Nov. 26 at the Royal Canadian Legion from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Info Tom 613-362-0740.

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER sponsored by the 50+ Community Club, Friday, Sept. 15 and Sat. Sept. 16 – St. Andrews Church Hall, St. Andrews West. Advance tickets only. Call Ann 613-551-6491 or Janice 613-537-9542 for info.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 FALL TEA on Wed., Oct 25 from 11am- 1 pm. Luncheon: soup & sandwich, dessert, coffee & tea. Bake table, white elephant table, basket draw.

COMMUNITY ROAST BEEF DINNER by St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 on Thurs., Sept. 14th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner with coleslaw, roll, Roast Beef entrée, potatoes, vegetables, dessert & beverage. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Oct 4; Nov 1; Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE. Free Friday lessons starting Fridays Sept. 22 to Oct. 10 from 7-8 pm at 800 12th St E. Cornwall. Knox-St. Paul United Church basement. Casual attire. Vax required. Mask voluntary. Questions 613-330-4873 Helen.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Sept. 20 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

MOOSE LODGE EVENTS: Darts 7pm Mon.-Wed. & Fri.; Jamming 6 pm Thursdays; Music by Madie & Joe Fri., Sept. 30. Located at 443 11th St. West.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter regular BINGOS start Wed., Sept. 13 & 27 in the church hall. Doors open at 5 pm. We will have Early Bird Games starting at 6:20 pm. Bingo starts at 7 pm. Tell your family and friends.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. The first Sunday of every month from 9am-noon. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

CENTRE 105’S ANNUAL BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER Thurs., Sept. 14 from 8-10am at Centre 105, inside Trinity Anglican Church (105 2nd St. W.). No tickets required, but we will be collecting financial donations to support Centre 105’s meal / social program. A special video, created by Nicholas Seguin Creative, will be launched at this event!

BEACON BAGS INC. CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT. Sept. 15th at Prescott Golf Club. Includes Golf, Cart and BBQ dinner. Many prize opportunities, including a new Ford Mustang for a Hole-In-One. Music after golf by Cajun and the Hollow Bodies. Register at Beaconbags.ca or by calling 613-662-3560.

BLESSED SACRAMENT ANNUAL PARISH SUPPER on Sun., Sept. 17th, 2023, from 4-7 pm., at Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall. Menu: Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, buns and pie. Tickets: Adults: $15.00, children (7-12 yrs.): $10.00, children 6 yrs. and under: FREE. All take outs $15.00.

GRAVEL HILL- SERVICE for the 160th Anniversary of St. James’-St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Gravel Hill Road Monkland will be held on Sun. Sept. 17 at 10:30.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on Sept. 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1pm and 4-6:30pm. Info: 613-932-7600

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND rehearses beginner-intermediate concert band pieces Thurs. at St. Felix de Valois church hall 3:30 – 5 p.m.Info: www.cornwallnewhorizonsband.org or see us on Facebook.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. (Starting Sept. 14) Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will hold the next monthly meeting on Mon. Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in St. Matthews Lutheran Church hall, 1509 2nd St. W. All are welcome! Info:Barb 613-360-8079.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

La tournée READY, STEADY, WIGGLES LIVE TOUR sera présentée au Complexe civique de Cornwall le vendredi 29 septembre. Les portes ouvrent à 17 h et le spectacle a lieu à 18 h. Les billets coûtent 56 $ chacun et il reste encore de bonnes places. Vous pouvez acheter des billets en ligne à www.ticketpro.ca ou appeler la billetterie du Complexe civique au (613) 938-9400.

DINER MYSTERY MURDER parrainé par le Club communautaire 50+, vendredi 15 et samedi 16 septembre – Salle de l’église St. Andrews, St. Billets à l’avance seulement. Appelez Ann au 613-551-6491 ou Janice au 613-537-9542 pour plus d’information.

DÎNER COMMUNAUTAIRE DE BEEUF RÔTI par le Conseil 11531 des Chevaliers de Colomb de St. Francis le jeudi 14 septembre dans la salle paroissiale de St. Francis de Sales (434 Second St. W.) de 16h30 à 18h. Dîner complet avec salade de chou, petit pain, rôti de bœuf, pommes de terre, légumes, dessert et boisson. Salle entièrement accessible avec service d’ascenseur.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à l’ANAF les lundis et jeudis. Ouverture des portes à 10 heures. Le bingo commence à 12 heures.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 réunion exécutive à 18 h 30. Réunion générale à 19h. Les dates sont : 4 octobre, 1er novembre, 3 janvier, 7 février, 6 mars, 3 et 24 avril, 1er mai et 5 juin.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 FALL TEA le mercredi 25 octobre de 11h à 13h. Déjeuner : soupe et sandwich, dessert, café et thé. Table de pâtisserie, table de l’éléphant blanc, tirage au sort de paniers.

APPRENEZ À DANSER LA DANSE CARRÉE. Cours gratuits les vendredis, du 22 septembre au 10 octobre, de 19 h à 20 h, au 800 12th St E. Cornwall. Sous-sol de l’église unie Knox-St. Paul Tenue décontractée. Vax requis. Masque facultatif. Questions 613-330-4873 Helen.

CLUB DES LIONS DE CORNWALL TOWNSHIP Jouons à l’Euchre le 20 septembre à 19 h. Renseignements : Roly 613-932-9396 ou Gerry 613-931-3076.

ACTIVITÉS DU MOOSE LODGE : Fléchettes à 19 h les lundis, mercredis et vendredis ; Jamming à 18 h les jeudis ; Musique par Madie & Joe les vendredis 30 septembre. Situé au 443 11th St. West.

GRAVEL HILL- Le service pour le 160e anniversaire de l’église presbytérienne St. James’-St. Andrew’s, Gravel Hill Road Monkland aura lieu le dim. James -St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Gravel Hill Road Monkland, aura lieu le dimanche 17 septembre à 10h30.