COMMUNITY EVENTS

CHICKEN DINNER at the Royal Canadian Legion Cornwall, on Sun. Oct 22 from 4:30– 6:30pm. Cost is $20. Fundraiser for Catholic Women’s League of Ingleside and Long Sault.

OPEN HOUSE CEILIDH Sat., Oct. 28 from 1:30 – 4 pm. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, South Lancaster, in honour of Rev. Ian MacMillan who is retiring after 35 years of Christian ministry. Come and enjoy an afternoon of Maritime music, Scottish tea and heartfelt gratitude. Everyone welcome.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB MEETING Tues. Nov. 21 from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tues. of month) Cornwall Public Library Board Room, 2nd floor.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL in partnership with the Cornwall Public Library is offering a FREE Training titled “Bullet Journaling” for 6 Thursdays, 2-4, starting Thurs., Nov. 2. Register: 613-932-7161.

HELP FOR HOPE LOTTERY – The Alzheimer Society is once again hosting the Help for Hope Lottery. Info and to buy tickets: (613) 932-4914.

COUNTY MUSIC & DANCE at the Cornwall Township Lions Club on Nov. 11. Roast beef dinner served at 6 pm. Info: 613-936-3625

OKTOBERFEST DINNER at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, on Oct. 27, at 5:00 pm. Tickets call Carol at 613-932-4315.

CHILDRENS CHRISTMAS FUND Ham and Scalloped Potato dinner on Nov. 26 at the Royal Canadian Legion from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Info Tom 613-362-0740.

THE PATRONS OF ST. COLUMBAN FOUNDATION presents a fundraising concert with the St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School Music Dept under the direction of Gilles Levac in St. Columban’s Church on Sun. Oct. 29 at 2 pm. Admission is freewill donation.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play duplicate bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons. 12:30 pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned club. Fun and fellowship. Call Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SALEM UNITED CHURCH FALL FAIR 19041 County Rd 2 Summerstown on Sat. Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home Baking (including frozen fruit and meat pies). Plants, Attic Treasures, Preserves, and Local Vendors. Lunch, featuring Lancaster perch roll, chili, hot dogs, desserts and refreshments. Free admission. Info: 613-360-0657.

COMMUNITY FAMILY BREAKFAST sponsored by St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 on Sun., Oct. 29 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast. All welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided

SNOWFLAKE BAZAAR on Sat. Nov 4 at Trinity United Church, Ingleside featuring silent auction, bake sale, Nearly New Sale (in parlour). Viewing of silent auction starts at 10:30, lunch from 11am-1pm. Soup, sandwich & dessert. Cost $10 per person. (under 5 free). Something for everyone.

FREE ONLINE TRAINING: WORKFORCE WELLNESS by Tri-County Literacy Council on Zoom on Mon & Wed, 1-3pm, for six weeks starting Oct 30. Participants will learn strategies to maximize their potential. Topics explored include stress management, resilience building, and fostering healthy work-life balance. Register: 613-932-7161.

8TH ANNUAL CELTIC FIDDLE MASS at St. Anthony’s Church – Apple Hill Nov. 12 at 10:30 am. Everyone Welcome. There will be a lunch afterwards.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Fall concert “Dance The Night Away” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 pm. Many classic and popular dance tunes and styles throughout the decades will be featured and you will be tempted to dance in the aisles. Conducted by Barb Hunter. General Admission $20, children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

BINGO @ Precious Blood Parish in Glen Walter. Wed. Oct 25 in the church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. Early Bird @ 6:20pm. Bingo starts @ 7pm. See you there.

HALLOWE’EN WITCHES TEA Sat., Oct. 28, 10am – 3:30pm, at St Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside – hosted by the 50+ Community Club. Lunch served – magic soup and sang-witches, plus other wicked morsels to taste. Tea served by Jolly Witches. Pumpkin carving for all tiny goblins. Free admission – info Janice 613-537-9542.

FOCUS ART FALL JURIED ART EXHIBITION at Cornwall Square (2nd Floor) on Nov. 16-19 and 23-26. Hours: Thurs/ Fri 10am-6pm; Sat. 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Over 30 local artists. Vernissage: Nov 16 from 5-6 pm. Supported by: Cornwall Square, YAC, Cline House Gallery & RBC Wealth Management Jo Ann Parisien.

FRIENDLY CIRCLE SENIORS CLUB’S CHRISTMAS MARKET Sat. October 21, 10am-2pm. South Stormont Hall, Long Sault. Lunch available, draws, door prizes, fashion show, 21 vendors & lots more.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT Oct. 21 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (Thanksgiving Dinner at noon). Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK (previously known as Trunk or treats) on Oct. 31 presented by Optimist club of Cornwall in Lamoureux park from 4:30 pm with local business and local people who wish to set up and decorate. A chance to win best decorated. info@optimistclubcornwall.org

BEACON BAGS – WALK 4 FREEDOM on Sat., Oct. 21 – 3 locations, 1 day. Brockville-Hardy Park, Kincaid & Water St @ 8:15 am; Prescott-Seaway Christian Church, 349 Churchill St. E. @ 11:00 am; Cornwall-Cornwall Pentacostal Church, 208 Second St E @ 2:00 pm. For sponsor sheets call 613-662-3560.

BAZAAR LAKESHORE DRIVE UNITED CHURCH, 19 Lakeshore Drive, Morrisburg on Nov. 4 from 10:30-am-1:30pm. Bake table, bargain table, jewellery and much more. Lunch avail. Info: 613-543-3079.

FALL MARKET: Trinity Church Hall, 105 Second St., Sat., Nov. 4th 10AM-2PM. Come SELL, BROWSE or BUY. Coffee, tea & sandwiches available. To rent a table ($20) or more info email sandy.riv71@gmail.com

CHRISTMAS ARTS & CRAFT SHOW at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 PItt St on Saturday November 18th 10am-2pm. Vendor tables available. Info Karen Cooper at 932-4969

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – WORKPLACE WELLNESS – FREE Online starting Oct. 30, 1 p.m. – free training program designed to provide wellness strategies, especially for persons in employment and education settings. Call 613-932-7161.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on October 27th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid euchre will be held Thurs. October 26. The seniors over 60 club will be hosting Brockville Branch 96 Thurs. October 19. All members are welcome to join. We will be playing darts & cards that day.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Nov 1; Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 FALL TEA on Wed., Oct 25 from 11am- 1 pm. Luncheon: soup & sandwich, dessert, coffee & tea. Bake table, white elephant table, basket draw.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

MOOSE LODGE EVENTS: Darts: Mon. 7pm, Tues.-Wed. 1 pm; Jamming 5:30 pm Thurs.; Fun Darts Fri. 7:30 pm. Sat. Oct 21 Music by Chuck Lalonde 7 pm. Located at 443 11th St. West.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – BULLET JOURNALING (one day a week) FREE Starts Nov 2, 2023 – Do you want to live a more productive, organized, or meaningful life? Do you want to unleash your creativity while reaching your goals? Sign up 613-932-7161.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre Oct 18 at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. W. has been cancelled for November and December. Sorry for the inconvenience.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND – Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 -5 p.m.; best to arrive 15 minutes earlier to set up. All sessions are in St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Upcoming Events…Haitain Creole/ English Service, Sunday, October 29th at 10:00 a.m. guest speaker Rev.Jeannot and Aravena Chataigne. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, K6H 1S1, Cornwall

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815