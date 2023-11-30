Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Christmas concert “A Seaway Christmas” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall, on Sunday December 3 at 2:30pm. Celebrate the coming Christmas season with Seaway Winds as they perform well-loved traditional and modern holiday music. Conducted by Barb Hunter. General Admission: Adults $20, Students $10 (with ID) and children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY JINGLE BELL BAKE SALE Friday, December 1 from 10am-2pm at Fraternité Hall – 49 St. Paul St., Alexandria. Baked goods, small homemade meals, preserves etc. Gift shop with Christmas decorations. 50/50 draw.

DUNVEGAN CHRISTMAS MARKET will be held Sat. Dec. 2 from 10am-4pm at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. W. has been cancelled for November and December. Sorry for the inconvenience.

ANAF PRESENTS Beatle Nation LIVE! On Sat., Dec 16th at 7:30 pm, 14 Marlborough St. Tickets at ANAF or visit beatlenation.com/live

WILLIAMSTOWN SANTA CLAUS PARADE Saturday, December 9, at 6 pm. Parade begins at the Char-Lan DHS parking lot and ends at St. Mary’s Centre. Come and meet Santa, enjoy hot chocolate and hot dogs, treats, and more. Get your sparkle on!

OPTIMIST OF CORNWALL CHRISTMAS WINTER CRAFT SHOW Dec. 2 – 10AM to 4PM. 301 Sunnyside. Over 20 tables filled with Handmade Christmas gifts and decorations. FREE event. Canteen.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Jamming and Dance on Sat., Dec. 2 from 2-6 pm. Meal: 6-7 pm. South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault. Info: Elaine at 613-362-0173 or the Tri-County Country Music Association Facebook group.

ST. NICHOLAS TEA Dec. 2 from 11am-1:30pm, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church – 1509 Second St W. Bake Table, Craft Sale and Luncheon $10 (sandwiches, sweets, coffee & tea) and Fellowship.

FREE 1-1 ADULT TUTORING AVAILABLE. Lessons tailored to fit your pace and interests. Patient tutors dedicated to YOUR success. Boost your reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Call 613-932-7161.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL at Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Amelia (upstairs) on Sun. Dec 31 from 8pm-1am. Buffet at midnight. Info and tickets: 613-932-7600.

COUNTY MUSIC & DANCE at the Cornwall Township Lions Club on Dec. 9. Turkey & ham dinner served at 6 pm. Info: 613-936-3625.

THE SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS present their Christmas Concert on Sun., Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. at Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg. For tickets visit www.seawayvalleysingers.ca.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS – Our next euchre is on Wed. December 6 at 10am. Call 613-936-6060 to reserve your spot. Everyone welcome.

ANNUAL SANTA CLAUS PARADE on Dec. 2 at 2 PM starting at the St Joseph Church and ending at Smithfield Park in Lancaster. We will have food vendors and various children’s events. Santa Claus will also be under the gazebo to meet the children after the parade and to talk to them. Registration is the day of the parade from noon until the start of the parade. The theme is “Musical Christmas “. Info: Daniel: d.cholette@hotmail.com

ADVENT EVENTIDE – an evening of Celtic music at St. Andrew’s United Church, Martintown on Sun., Dec. 3 at 7 pm. Info or tickets: 613-346-1648 or 613-936-1836

CHRISTMAS LUNCH FOR THE LONELY held Christmas Day at AGORA is cancelled this year. Please reach out to those you know are alone.

THE GLENGARRY CELTIC MUSIC HALL OF FAME Christmas Ceilidh on Sun. Dec. 3 from 2-4 pm. Enjoy the music while sipping apple cider or punch and munching on Christmas goodies. Donations go to Hospice Cornwall.

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAKE SALE. Sat Nov 25, from 12 – 2:00 pm. Upstairs at the Agape Centre in our Activity Room. Bake table and Christmas Basket raffles. Sponsored by St Columban Catholic Women’s League

CENTENNIAL CHOIR WINTER CONCERT at Aultsville Hall, Fri., Dec. 8 at 7 pm. Tickets at Fines Home Hardware, Melody Music, from any choir member.

HELP FOR HOPE LOTTERY – The Alzheimer Society is once again hosting the Help for Hope Lottery. Info and to buy tickets: (613) 932-4914.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons. 12:30 pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th Street and McConnell at 1:00. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB MEETING Tues. Dec. 19 from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tues. of month) Cornwall Public Library Board Room, 2nd floor.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

CORNWALL WATERCOLOUR GROUP: St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 2nd St. W every Tuesday 9:30 to 2:30 to paint and socialize. We invite artists of acrylic medium to join us. Call Linda – 613-933-5392.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on January 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids from ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study “ Hope from the Exile Prophets “ Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events, Christmas Services Saturday, Dec 23 at 6 pm. Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 am. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS CHRISTMAS CONCERT ‘A Jolly Merry Christmas!’ Concert on Sun, Dec 10 at 3 pm at the Christian Reformed Church, 12436 County Road 18, Williamsburg. Info: www.seawayvalleysingers.ca.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND – Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 -5 p.m.; arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS EUCHRE Dec 13 at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS présentent leur concert de Noël le dimanche 10 décembre à 15 h à l’église réformée chrétienne de Williamsburg. Pour obtenir des billets, consultez le site www.seawayvalleysingers.ca.

Bingo au CCÉC ! Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18h00. Portes ouvertes à 16h00. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier.

Vente de pâtisseries de l’Hôpital Mémorial de Glengarry Le vendredi 1er décembre de 10h à 14h à la salle Fraternité – 49 rue St Paul, Alexandria. Produits de boulangerie, petits plats faits maison, conserves, etc. Boutique de cadeaux avec décorations de Noël. Tirage 50/50.

Le marché de Noël de DUNVEGAN se tiendra le sam. 2 décembre de 10 h à 16 h au Glengarry Pioneer Museum à Dunvegan.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS – Notre prochaine partie d’euchre aura lieu le mer. 6 décembre à 10 h. Appelez le 613-936-6060 pour réserver votre place. Tout le monde est le bienvenu.

LIONS DE CORNWALL EUCHRE le 13 décembre à 19 h. Info : Roly 613-932-9396 ou Gerry 613-931-3076.

ANAF PRÉSENTE Beatle Nation LIVE ! Le samedi 16 décembre à 19 h 30, 14, rue Marlborough. Billets à l’ANAF ou visitez beatlenation.com/live.

WILLIAMSTOWN SANTA CLAUS PARADE Samedi 9 décembre, à 18 heures. Le défilé commence sur le parking du Char-Lan DHS et se termine au St. Mary’s Centre. Venez rencontrer le Père Noël, déguster du chocolat chaud, des hot-dogs, des friandises et plus encore. Soyez étincelants !

OPTIMIST OF CORNWALL CHRISTMAS WINTER CRAFT SHOW Dec. 2 – 10AM to 4PM. 301 Sunnyside. Plus de 20 tables remplies de cadeaux et de décorations de Noël faits à la main. Événement GRATUIT. Cantine.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Jamming and Dance le samedi 2 décembre de 14h à 18h. Repas : de 18 h à 19 h. Hôtel de ville de South Stormont, Long Sault. Info : Elaine au 613-362-0173 ou le groupe Facebook de la Tri-County Country Music Association.

MUSIQUE ET DANSE DU COMTÉ au Lions Club du canton de Cornwall le 9 décembre. Dîner de dinde et de jambon servi à 18 h. Renseignements : 613-936-3625.