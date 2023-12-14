Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for times and more information.

FREE 1-1 ADULT TUTORING AVAILABLE. Lessons tailored to fit your pace and interests. Patient tutors dedicated to YOUR success. Boost your reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Call 613-932-7161.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA negotiated by Santa’s helpers and Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club. Sun. Dec. 17 from 9am till 12 noon at South Stormont community Hall 2 Milles Roches Rd. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818.

SOUTH GLENGARRY 2023 ECUMENICAL CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, South Lancaster at 11:30 for Noon. Info: Lynne at 613-931-1770 or Mary Lou at 613-363-8147

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. W. has been cancelled for November and December. Sorry for the inconvenience.

MERRY CHRISTMAS FUNDRAISING CONCERT on Sun. Dec. 17 @ 2:30pm at Alexandria United Church “Church on The Hill”, 36 Kincardin St. E. Alexandria. Fundraiser for The Alexandria Food Bank. Free Will Donation

COUNTRY MUSIC & DANCE at the Cornwall Township Lions Club on Dec. 16th. Turkey & ham dinner served at 6 pm. Info: 613-936-3625.

NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL at Knights of Columbus Hall, 205 Amelia (upstairs) on Sun. Dec 31 from 8pm-1am. Buffet at midnight. Info and tickets: 613-932-7600.

DRAMA RUTH Christian Theatre Company presents “Christmas with the Fernsby’s” Thurs. Dec. 14 at 7 pm at Cornwall Pentecostal Church, 208 Second St. E. (corner of Amelia St). Info: 613-937-3737 or 613-330-2541 lwilson.cpc@cogeco.net

ANAF PRESENTS Beatle Nation LIVE! On Sat., Dec 16th at 7:30 pm, 14 Marlborough St. Tickets at ANAF or visit beatlenation.com/live

CHRISTMAS LUNCH FOR THE LONELY held Christmas Day at AGORA is cancelled this year. Please reach out to those you know are alone.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids from ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study “ Hope from the Exile Prophets “ Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events, Christmas Services Saturday, Dec 23 at 6 pm. Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 am. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE – Fall classes and information sessions for adults 50+. New sessions starting weekly. No exams or grades. Info: 613-937-1525.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons. 12:30 pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7 pm. Dates are: Jan 3; Feb 7; Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5th.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th Street and McConnell at 1:00. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on January 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.; band is 3:30 -5 p.m.; arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info at cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7 pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE PROBUS CLUB OF CORNWALL and area has interesting guest speakers and regular outings each month for retirees and those who are semi-retired. Info: Louise at 613 932-7557.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

WEDNESDAY LUNCHES: by the members of the Knights of Columbus “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30 – 8 pm. Take-out available.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC ! Come play every Monday at 6:00pm. Doors open at 4:00pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7 pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Zlaude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular Fun Dart games every Mon. & Tues. at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

MUSIQUE ET DANSE COUNTRY au Lions Club du canton de Cornwall le 16 décembre. Dîner de dinde et de jambon servi à 18 h. Renseignements : 613-936-3625.

TUTORAT GRATUIT DE 1 À 1 POUR LES ADULTES. Leçons adaptées à votre rythme et à vos intérêts. Des tuteurs patients qui se consacrent à VOTRE réussite. Améliorez vos compétences en lecture, en écriture, en mathématiques ou en informatique. Appelez le 613-932-7161.

BAL DE LA FIN D’ANNEE à la salle des Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 Amelia (à l’étage) le dim. 31 décembre de 20h à 1h. Buffet à minuit. Informations et billets : 613-932-7600.

DRAMA RUTH Christian Theatre Company présente “Christmas with the Fernsby’s” le jeudi 14 décembre à 19 h à Cornwall. 14 décembre à 19 h à l’église pentecôtiste de Cornwall, 208 Second St. E. (coin de la rue Amelia). Renseignements : 613-937-3737 ou 613-330-2541 lwilson.cpc@cogeco.net