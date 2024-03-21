Community Events

EASTER LUNCHEON Sat., March 23 from 11:30am-1:00 pm at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Maple St., Ingleside. Sale of treasures and bake sale. Lunch: ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert & beverages. Cost: adult $14; children 5-12 $7; under 5 free.

THE “HAPPY KNITTERS” of Cornwall are in search of yarn for our community. We are starting our third consecutive year in creating warm clothing like toques, scarves, mittens etc. for those in need in our community. Most seniors are on a limited income, but they still contribute their time to make woolen items. Our group totally rely on the generosity of our community, so if you have leftover yarn or would like to make donations for the purchase of needed yarn it would greatly be appreciated by the knitters and those in need. .Info: Lynn 613-933-6268 or Diane 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Gospel of Mark with a 10 minute video lesson by Francis Chan, discussion to follow, join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events : March 29th at 10 am. Good Friday Service with Communion, March 31st at 10 am. Easter Service with Water Baptism . For further information 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

Sean bienvenidos a nuestro servicios en Espanol . Domingos 1:00 p.m. La direccion es: 780 Sydney Street, Cornwall, Ontario. En la Iglesia Cornwall Wesleyan Church. Para mayor informacion contactar a Pastor Isai : isai.calderon21@gmail.com

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS CLUB next euchre is on Wed. Apr 3 at 10am. Call 613-936-6060 for reservations. Everyone is welcomed. General meeting/ elections at 9:15am.

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION 2024 Spring Art Exhibition featuring invited students, Cornwall Square Mall (2nd floor) April 18-21 and 25-28. Vernissage April 20 from 2 pm -5pm. Over 30 artists & students. Supported by Cornwall Square, YAC, Cline Gallery and Cornwall Lighting.

THE FRIENDLY CIRCLE SENIORS CLUB 4th Annual Health &Wellness 50+ Fair – South Stormont Community Hall, 2 Mille Roches Road, Long Sault on Fri. Apr 12 from 10am-2pm. Admission is free.

EASTER BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore on Sat. March 30 from 8:30-10:30 am. Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. www.avonmorefair.ca Egg Hunt for the children at 10 am- Bring your own basket – hosted by Avonmore Rec.

SPRING TO LIFE: Spring concert by the Centennial Choir of Cornwall on April 26 at 7pm at Aultsville Theatre. Tickets avail. from any choir member, Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive or Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 ……Friday afternoon fun darts 1:30 -4pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. Mar. 20 & April 3 in church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm. BINGO @ 7pm. See you there!

SPRING FLING with the Gender Illusions (a comedic drag troupe) on Sat., March 30th from 8-11 pm at the Army Navy Air Force Club, 14 Marlborough St. Proceeds to the Cornwall Canada Day Committee and Diversity Cornwall. Tickets at the door and by calling 343-585-2519.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meets April 16th (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor from 6:30-8:30 pm.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL Spring 2024 Training. Hands-on Tablet Training and Communication Works start April 2nd; Health Care Support Worker starts April 8th; NEW! Parenting your school-aged kids starts April 29th. Info: 613-932-7161.

L’AMALGAME IS DELIGHTED TO INVITE YOU to a FREE 3-hour improvisation workshop entitled “Jeux dits improvs!” with Robert Poirier on Thurs., March 21 at 6 pm in the CCEC, Gymnasium. This workshop for novices and veterans of improvisation will be entitled “Improv Games” and will be divided into three “periods.” Book your Tickets via our web site https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/

GOOD FRIDAY FISH & CHIPS at Knights of Columbus 755, March 29th from 4-7pm. For tickets, 613-932-7600. Take-outs available.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s play Euchre 7pm- April 3 & 17, May 1 & 15, June 12 & 26. Info: Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OR Gerry 613-931-3076

COUNTRY MUSIC & DANCE at the Cornwall Township Lions Club on May 11 from 6-11 pm. BBQ Chicken, French Fries, salad & dessert served at 6 pm. Info: 613-936-3625.

JEUX DITS IMPROS avec Robert Poirier au Centre Charles-Emile Claude le 21 mars 2024 de 18:00 à 21:00 au gymnase Réservez vos billets: https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/

GOOD FRIDAY FISH AND CHIPS at the ANAF club 14 Marlborough, N. on Fri. March 29. Music from 3-7. Info: 613 938 5020

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE, Cornwall has daytime courses for adults 50+. No exams or grades. New sessions starting March 11-14: Info: www.encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

BID EUCHRE TOURNAMENT for Hospice at the Cornwall Legion, April 20th start time 10 am sharp. Must be registered. Call Maggie Prieur 613-363-1753.

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Fri, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. Info: www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

THE ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL annual pancake breakfast on March 23, from 7am-noon at St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 28 Second Street E. Proceeds donated to Centre 105.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings of 2024. First Wednesday of the month. Executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7:00 pm. Dates are April 3rd, May 1st, June 5th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: April 14th, May 12th, June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815.