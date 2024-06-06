Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

MAXVILLE FAIR ENTERTAINMENT: Johnny Cash Tribute Band on Sat., June 22 at 4 pm at the Maxville Fairgrounds. Info: Maxvillefair.ca

ANNUAL BBQ, CAR WASH & YARD SALE sponsored by St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 will be held on Sat., June 22 rain or shine from 8am – 2pm in the St. Francis de Sales Parish parking lot. Get your car washed. Have a bite to eat. Pick up a treasure.

CORNWALL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY next meeting will be June 11 at 6:45pm at St. Therese de Lisieux Church Hall (1304 Lisieux St.) Our guest speaker will be Leslie Ann MacDonald of Munroe Mills Flower Farm. All gardeners welcome! For more info contact Cornwall Hortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page

LOST VILLAGES PRESENTATION with Frank Burelle local filmmaker and story teller Tues. June 18th 1:00 at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Refreshments provided. Reserve by calling 832-4969.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND BRUNCH on Sat. June 15 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 596 Pitt Street. Tickets on sale now. Call 832-4969.

THE EIGHTH ANNUAL SMITH-IN will be held at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan on Sat. June 15 and Sun. June 16. Come and watch blacksmiths from all over Ontario, Quebec and the USA forge hardware, gunstocks and tools. Children’s activities will be available. Our new cabane will be open to serve refreshments. A great way to celebrate Father’s Day Weekend!

ST. COLUMBAN’S PARISH is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale on Sat. June 15 from 8AM-2PM at the Agora Center, 301 McConnell. Ave. Set up and donation drop off is Friday, June 14 from 5-7 PM. Tables can be rented $25, call 613-932-7091.

HEALING THE PLANET presented by Cornwall Interfaith Partnership on Fri., June 14 from 6:30 -8:30 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 Twelfth St. E. An interfaith discussion about the intersection of faith and ecology. All are welcome. Info: nmacmillan1@cogeco.ca or 613-938-3856.

STRAWBERRY SOCIAL FUNDRAISER sponsored by Child Haven International on Sun., June 9, from 2-4. The Social will be in the Benson Centre’s Automotive Room. Music by Heart Strings Ensemble, strawberry table by Judy Stewart, and a bazaar of exotic Eastern goods by Child Haven. Tickets and info: Elaine at 613-330-3117.

EDDY AND THE STINGRAYS. Presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club. Canada Day, Mon. July 1 at the Olde Fashion Carnival in Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St, Long Sault. Gates open at 5:30 pm show starts at 6:30 pm. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818.

BID EUCHRE TOURNAMENT at Army, Navy Club on June 22 from 10am-4pm in support of Different Abilities. 8 games. Lunch served. To register call Ted 613-330-7532. Deadline June 7.

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. June 12 in church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm. BINGO @ 7pm. See you there!

OLDE FASHION CARNIVAL presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club on Mon. July 1st, Canada Day from 11am until 9pm at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St Long Sault. There will game booths, field games, Balloons and Magic, train rides, bouncy castles, music, local vendors and food trucks. This will be followed by a Spectacular Fireworks. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818.

GLENGARRY ENCORE EDUCATION AGM and Volunteer Recognition on Fri., June 7th from 1-3 pm at The Sandfield Centre, 102 Derby St. W. (Island Park), Alexandria. Help us to thank our dedicated volunteers. Enjoy entertainment by Simply Singing Choir and readings from WIN members as well as cake and beverages.

JELLO JUMP presented by the Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club on Canada Day, Mon. July 1 at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St Long Sault. Starting at 4:30PM. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818 .

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB last luncheon, meeting and bingo will be held on Thurs. June 13th at noon. We will be back in September hope to see everyone then.

THE GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY will be having our “Under the canopy” sale on Fri., June 21 from 9 am-3:30 p.m at the Hospital main entrance. Free parking. Sale includes 50 to 80% off on selected items. Mark your calendar and hoping to see you there.

CORPUS CHRISTI SUNDAY @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Sun. June 2 10am, procession of the Blessed Sacrament and mass. 11:30am Social-BBQ, beer garden, crown & anchor, bouncy castle, bake sale and music.

ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE, Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Sun., June 16th @ 2:30 pm. Please bring lawn chairs. In case of rain St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church, Ingleside. Info: Sharon 613-537-2030

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on June 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

LEGION SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB BID EUCHRE will be held on June 13th, 20th and 27th in the main hall starting at 1 pm. All new players are welcome.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meets June 18th (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor from 6:30-8:30 pm.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s play Euchre 7pm- June 12 & 26. Info: Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OR Gerry 613-931-3076

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.