Community Events, February 28

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Meetings of 2024. First Wednesday of the month. Executive meeting at 6:30 pm. General meeting at 7:00 pm. Dates are March 6th, April 3rd, May 1st, June 5th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: March 10th, April 14th, May 12th, June 9th, July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast starts every 2nd Sunday of the month. Mar 24, Apr.14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug.11, Sept.8, Oct.13. Nov. 17 & Dec 15, 24. 9am-12pm.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service with Guest Speaker Rev. Krista Shaver at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events Good Friday Service with Communion March 29th at 10am. Easter Service with Water Baptism March 31st at 10:00 a.m. For further information 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Friday, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. To register or for information www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville March 9, April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm for more info:

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Spring & Easter craft fair. Sat, Mar 16, 2024. 10am-4pm non-perishable food item for the food bank please. More info: Mariette 613-361-2214 or MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS spaghetti fundraiser on the last Friday of the month.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 BID EUCHRE tournament benefitting Hospice Carefor @Cornwall Legion 297 Sat, Apr.20 at 10am sharp. Convenor: Maggie Prieur

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB: monthly luncheon, meeting and bingo well be hell on Thursday March 7. Starting time at noon.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB presents Gal’s spring Fling 2024. Friday 15th March 2024 at the South Stormont township hall from 6pm till 9pm. More info. please call Sharon at 613-577-0818 or community living Stormont County at 613 938 9550.

THE ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL is holding its annual pancake breakfast on March 23, 2024, from 0700-1200. At St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 28 Second Street East. This year the Rotary Club of Cornwall will be donating the proceeds to Centre 105.

CENTRE 105 AND TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL Joint Fundraiser Sunday, March 10th, Spaghetti Supper and Concert, Event held at Cornwall Legion, 415 2nd St W 4:00pm-6:30pm

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS HAPPENING … FIND OUT HOW TO HELP. Tues, March 12, 7pm St. Francis de Sales Church 434 Second Street West, Cornwall Presentation by Cornwall Police Services

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Paint Nite with Cindy Rowe on Wed. March 6 at 7pm at 506 Pitt St. Registration required. Call 932-4969 or Diane Riley at 938-7776. Deadline Feb 28th.

ST.LAWRENCE SENIORS Our next euchre is on Wednesday, March 6 at 10am. 613-936-6060 to reserve your spot. Everyone is welcomed.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Sat, March 2, 2024 Dance 2 to 6pm, Meal 6 to 7pm. South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault. More info Elaine at 613-362-0173

SEAWAY VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTRE “Little Chefs” March Break: Wed. March 13, 2024 10am– 12:30pm & Introduction to Mindful Eating: a 1.5-hour workshop . Wed, March 20, at 1:30–3:00pm. 353 Pitt Street, Cornwall, ON. Register by calling 1-888-936-0306 ext. 229.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., March 14th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM.

BID EUCHRE TOURNAMENT for Hospice at the Cornwall Legion, April 20th start time 10 am sharp. Must be registered. Call Maggie Prieur 613-363-1753.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s play Euchre 7pm-March 6 & 20, April 3 & 17, May 1 & 15, June 12 & 26. Info: Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OR Gerry 613-931-3076

LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Classic Country Music & Dance. May 11, 2024. Supper at 6pm, dance til 11pm.

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW Saturday, March 16. 9 am–2 pm. Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800- 12th Street East. Cornwall.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT MARCH 16, 2024 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (meal at noon included) cash prizes, free door prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. Mar. 6 & 20 in church hall. Doors open @ 5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @ 6:20pm. BINGO @ 7pm See you there!

EASTER LUNCHEON on Sat., March 23 from 11:30am-1:00 pm at Ingleside-Newington United Church, Maple St., Ingleside. Sale of treasures and bake sale. Lunch: ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert & beverages.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE Cornwall has daytime courses for adults 50+. New sessions starting March 5-9: WWII & its Aftermath, Hot Topics Discussion, Write it Now- My Life Story, Alternative Genealogy. For information visit www.encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.

INTERNATIONAL WOMENS’ DAY 2024 EVENT Sunday, March 3, the Cornwall & District Labour Council will feature Ontario Federation of Labour President Laura Walton as keynote speaker. Dinner at the Royal Canadian Legion, Cornwall, 5 pm. Call or email Louise Lanctot for tickets: 613 932 1943 or louiselanctot18@gmail.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Le CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (50 ans et plus) vous invite à jouer au bridge en duplicate les lundis et vendredis après-midi à 12h30 au Benson Center. Club sanctionné par l’ACBL. Info : Lorna au 613-931-1283.

LÉGION ROYALE CANADIENNE BR 297 Réunions de l’Auxiliaire féminin de 2024. Premier mercredi du mois. Réunion de l’exécutif à 18 h 30. Réunion générale à 19 h. Les dates sont le 6 mars, le 3 avril, le 1er mai et le 5 juin. Ann Primeau (Prés.)

LEGION ROYALE CANADIENNE BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Déjeuner mensuel pour 2024. Deuxième dimanche du mois. Les dates sont : 10 mars, 14 avril, 12 mai, 9 juin, 14 juillet, 11 août, 8 septembre, 13 octobre, 17 novembre et 15 décembre. Ann Primeau (Présidente)

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invite les violoneux expérimentés à se joindre à nous pour une autre année de plaisir à jouer de la musique écossaise, irlandaise et Old Time les jeudis de 13 h à 15 h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506, rue Pitt : Rick au 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à l’ANAF les lundis et jeudis. Les portes ouvrent à 10 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le bingo commence à 12 heures.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Cours pour débutants les lundis ; cours pour intermédiaires les mardis ; répétitions de l’orchestre les jeudis. Les cours ont lieu de 15h30 à 16h30, la fanfare de 15h30 à 17h, arrivez 15 minutes à l’avance pour vous installer. Salle de l’église St. Felix de Valois. Informations: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

Le groupe de soutien PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area se réunit le troisième mercredi de chaque mois. Nous nous rencontrons à l’étage inférieur de la résidence pour retraités Chartwell, 4e rue, et McConnell, à 13 h. Les personnes atteintes de la maladie de Parkinson, de la maladie d’Alzheimer ou d’une affection connexe sont les bienvenues. Renseignements : Tom au 613.363.7375 ou par courriel à tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS réunions tous les mardis à 19 h à l’église Wesleyan, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB accueille les femmes qui ont déménagé au cours des quatre dernières années à Cornwall et dans les comtés de SD&G. Renseignements : Henriette 613-330-9039.

LA CONSOMMATION D’ALCOOL DE QUELQU’UN VOUS DÉRANGE ? Vous n’êtes pas seul. Il y a de l’aide et de l’espoir. Appelez le 613-937-4880 ou visitez le site www.al-anon.org.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS sont faits à la main et offerts aux patients atteints de cancer. Info : Janice 613-936-1951.

SI VOUS CHERCHEZ DES LIVRES ET DES ARTICLES de nature religieuse, visitez le ” Catholic Information Centre ” du lundi au vendredi de 10 h à 16 h à l’unité 1, 812, rue Pitt. 613-933-5099.

SOUTIEN AU MYÉLOME MULTIPLE : Si vous ou une personne que vous connaissez avez reçu un diagnostic de myélome et que vous aimeriez communiquer avec d’autres personnes, joignez-vous à nous sur Facebook et envoyez-nous un courriel à cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Mercredi de 11h30 à 13h.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things tous les jeudis de 16h30 à 20h. Possibilité de plats à emporter.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. propose des cours de guitare, des sessions de jamming, du yoga sur chaise, des cours de fitness, du bid euchre, de la canasta, de l’artisanat, du quilting, une chorale, des fléchettes et plus encore. Appelez le 932-4969 pour plus d’informations.

Légion royale canadienne Fish and Chips. Tous les vendredis de 16h30 à 18h30. A emporter ou à manger sur place. Commander : 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à midi. Info : Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invite les musiciens à se joindre à nous. Répétitions tous les mercredis, de 18 h 45 à 20 h 45, à l’église communautaire de l’Armée du Salut, 500 York Street. Renseignements : Ralph Bough au 613-362-4881.

BINGO AU CCÉC Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18 heures. Les portes ouvrent à 16 h. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

FAMILLES BEREVÉES DE L’ONTARIO Région du sud-est. Séances de groupe ouvertes et de partage à 18 h le 1er et le 3e jeudi de chaque mois au Starbrite Centre, situé au 343, rue Pitt. Renseignements : 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB se réunit à 19h le premier mercredi de chaque mois au Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B avenue Chevrier. Modélistes et amateurs de chemins de fer. Info : John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB est un groupe de soutien à la prise de parole en public qui met l’accent sur la croissance personnelle. Joignez-vous à nous tous les deuxièmes et quatrièmes mardis, à la Bibliothèque publique de Cornwall, à 18 h 15. Réunion à 18 h 30 précises. Renseignements : Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 ou nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center tous les mardis et vendredis de 12h à 13h. Info : Denise 613-662-5003 ; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Jeux de fléchettes amusants tous les lundis et mardis à 13 h. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Info : 613 931-1815

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Le petit déjeuner mensuel commence tous les 2e dimanches du mois. 24 mars, 14 avril, 12 mai, 9 juin, 14 juillet, 11 août, 8 septembre, 13 octobre, 17 novembre et 15 et 24 décembre. 9h-12h.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Culte du dimanche matin avec l’oratrice invitée Rev. Krista Shaver à 10h00. Konnect Kids 4-12 ans. Nurserie disponible. Étude biblique en milieu de semaine le jeudi à 18h30. Rejoignez-nous en personne ou via Zoom. Prochains événements Service du Vendredi saint avec communion le 29 mars à 10h. Service de Pâques avec baptême d’eau le 31 mars à 10 h. Pour plus d’information 613-936-9166 ou cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Le vendredi 22 mars au Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre 18 h Les questions commencent à 19 h. Les recettes de cet événement permettent de soutenir des projets communautaires. Pour s’inscrire ou pour obtenir des informations www.cornwallsunriserotary.com ou par courriel: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville 9 mars, 13 avril, 12 octobre, 9 novembre, 14 décembre de 18h à 23h.

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE : Foire artisanale de printemps et de Pâques. Sam, 16 Mar, 2024. De 10h à 16h, articles non périssables pour la banque alimentaire s’il vous plaît. Plus d’info : Mariette 613-361-2214 ou MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

Les Chevaliers de Colomb organisent une collecte de fonds sous forme de spaghetti le dernier vendredi du mois.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 BID EUCHRE tournament benefiting Hospice Care for @Cornwall Legion 297 Sat, Apr.20 at 10am sharp. Responsable : Maggie Prieur

CLUB DES SENIORS DE PLUS DE 60 ANS DE LA BRANCHE 297 DE LA LEGION DE CORNWALL : le déjeuner mensuel, la réunion et le bingo auront lieu le jeudi 7 mars. Début à midi.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB présente Gal’s spring Fling 2024. Vendredi 15 mars 2024 au South Stormont township hall de 18h à 21h. Pour plus d’information, veuillez appeler Sharon au 613-577-0818 ou Community Living Stormont County au 613 938 9550.

LE ROTARY CLUB DE CORNWALL organise son déjeuner annuel aux crêpes le 23 mars 2024, de 0700 à 1200. John’s Presbyterian Church au 28, rue Second Est. Cette année, le Club Rotary de Cornwall fera don des recettes au Centre 105.

CENTRE 105 ET CONSEIL D’ALPHABÉTISATION TRI-COUNTY Collecte de fonds conjointe Le dimanche 10 mars, souper spaghetti et concert, événement tenu à la Légion de Cornwall, 415, 2e rue Ouest, de 16 h à 18 h 30.

LA TRAITE DES ÊTRES HUMAINS EST UNE RÉALITÉ… DÉCOUVREZ COMMENT AIDER. Francis de Sales 434 Second Street West, Cornwall Présentation par les services de police de Cornwall.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Paint Nite avec Cindy Rowe le mer. 6 mars à 19h au 506 Pitt St. Inscription obligatoire. Appelez le 932-4969 ou Diane Riley au 938-7776. Date limite le 28 février.

ST.LAWRENCE SENIORS Notre prochaine partie d’euchre aura lieu le mercredi 6 mars à 10h. 613-936-6060 pour réserver votre place. Tout le monde est le bienvenu.

DANSE DE L’ASSOCIATION DE MUSIQUE COUNTRY DE TRI-COUNTY Samedi 2 mars 2024 Danse de 14 h à 18 h, repas de 18 h à 19 h. Salle du canton de South Stormont, Long Sault. Plus d’info Elaine au 613-362-0173

CENTRE DE SANTÉ COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA VALLEE DE SEAWAY “Petits chefs” Congé de mars : Mercredi 13 mars 2024 13 mars 2024 10h-12h30 & Introduction à l’alimentation consciente : un atelier d’une heure et demie. Mercredi 20 mars, de 13 h 30 à 15 h. 353, rue Pitt, Cornwall, ON. Inscrivez-vous en appelant le 1-888-936-0306, poste 229.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Dîner communautaire de rosbif le jeudi 14 mars dans la salle paroissiale St. Francis de Sales (434 Second St. W.) de 16 h 30 à 18 h.

TOURNOI DE BID EUCHRE au profit de l’Hospice à la Légion de Cornwall, le 20 avril, à partir de 10 h précises. Il faut s’inscrire. Appelez Maggie Prieur 613-363-1753. Jouons à Euchre à 19 h les 6 et 20 mars, les 3 et 17 avril, les 1 et 15 mai, les 12 et 26 juin. Info : Roly Dixon 613-932-9396 OU Gerry 613-931-3076

LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Musique et danse country classique. Le 11 mai 2024. Souper à 18 h, danse jusqu’à 23 h.

HOP INTO SPRING CRAFT AND ART SHOW Samedi 16 mars. De 9 h à 14 h. Église unie Knox-St. Paul’s 800- 12th Street East. Cornwall.

TOURNOI D’EUCHRE 16 MARS 2024 Salle de l’église St. Matthews, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. De 10 h à 15 h 30 (repas à midi inclus), prix en espèces, prix de présence gratuit, tirage au sort 50/50, Lone Hand Club, rafraîchissements gratuits. Réservé aux adultes. Inscription préalable et partenaire requis. Parrainé par le 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

BINGO @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH à Glen Walter. Wed. 6 et 20 mars dans la salle paroissiale. Les portes ouvrent à 17 h. Jeux pour les lève-tôt à 18 h 20. BINGO à 19 h. Au plaisir de vous voir !

LUNCHEON DE PÂQUES le samedi 23 mars de 11h30 à 13h00 à l’église unie Ingleside-Newington, rue Maple, Ingleside. Vente de trésors et vente de pâtisseries. Déjeuner : jambon, pommes de terre festonnées, salade de chou, dessert et boissons.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE Cornwall propose des cours de jour pour les adultes de 50 ans et plus. Nouvelles sessions débutant du 5 au 9 mars : WWII & its Aftermath, Hot Topics Discussion, Write it Now- My Life Story, Alternative Genealogy. Pour plus d’informations, visitez le site www.encorecornwall.com ou appelez le 613-937-1525.

JOURNÉE INTERNATIONALE DES FEMMES 2024 Le dimanche 3 mars, le Conseil du travail de Cornwall et du district présentera Laura Walton, présidente de la Fédération du travail de l’Ontario, à titre de conférencière principale. Dîner à la Légion royale canadienne, à Cornwall, à 17 h. Appelez ou envoyez un courriel à Louise Lanctot pour obtenir des billets : 613 932 1943 ou louiselanctot18@gmail.com.