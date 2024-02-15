Community Events February 14, 2024.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB MEETING Tues. Feb. 20 from 6:30-8:30pm (every 3rd Tues. of month) Cornwall Public Library Board Room, 2nd floor.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB monthly luncheon and meeting and bingo Starting time at noon in the bid hall. New members are welcome.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 Executive meeting at 6:30pm. General meeting at 7pm. Dates are: Mar. 6; April 3 and 24; May 1 and June 5

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Rick at 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meetings every Tuesday at 7pm at Wesleyan Church, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be held on Thursday February 15th, 22nd and 29th in the mail hall. Starting time 1pm.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Wednesdays from 11:30am-1pm.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. offers guitar lessons, jamming sessions, chair yoga, fitness classes, bid euchre, canasta, crafts, quilting, choir, darts and more. Call 932-4969 for more info.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45-8:45pm at The Salvation Army Community Church, 500 York Street. Info: Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open suppose and share group sessions 6pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB meets at 7pm the first Wednesday of each month at the Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B Chevrier Avenue. Modellers and rail enthusiasts. Info: John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting starts at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION regular fun dart games every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Guitar with Ed O’Brien at Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Beginner classes on Monday at 1:00pm; Rhythm & Fundamentals on Wednesday at 1pm

BINGO@ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Wed. Feb. 21 in church hall. Doors open @5pm. EARLY BIRD GAMES @6:20pm. BINGO @7pm.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB Is hosting its monthly euchre on Sat. St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside.12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize. Info: Betty 613-984-1431.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast starts every 2nd Sunday of the month. Mar 24, Apr.14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug.11, Sept.8, Oct.13. Nov. 17 & Dec 15, 24. 9am-12pm.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 pm in person or via Zoom. For further info.613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Friday, March 22 at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre 6pm questions begin at 7pm. Proceeds from this event help to support community projects. To register or for information www.cornwallsunriserotary.com or email: rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

SDG AND HISTORICAL ORGANIZATIONS. Heritage Fair. Feb. 17, 2024. 9am-4pm at Cornwall Square, 2nd floor.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville March 9, April 13, Oct.12, Nov. 9, Dec.14 at 6pm-11pm.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB hosting its monthly Euchre on Sat. Feb. 17, 2024 St. Matthews Church,15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12pm start. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE: Spring & Easter craft fair. Sat, Mar 16, 2024. 10am-4pm non-perishable food item for the food bank please. More info: Mariette 613-361-2214 or MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS spaghetti fundraiser on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on Feb 23, 24. 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1pm and 4-6:30pm.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 BID EUCHRE tournament benefitting Hospice Carefor @Cornwall Legion 297 Sat, Apr.20 at 10am sharp. Convenor: Maggie Prieur

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB: monthly luncheon, meeting and bingo well be hell on Thursday March 7. Starting time at noon.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB presents Gal’s spring Fling 2024. Friday 15th March 2024 at the South Stormont township hall from 6pm till 9pm. For more information, and tickets please call Sharon at 613-577-0818 or community living Stormont County at 613 938 9550.

THE ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL is holding its annual pancake breakfast on March 23, 2024, from 0700-1200. At St. John’s Presbyterian Church at 28 Second Street East. This year the Rotary Club of Cornwall will be donating the proceeds to Centre 105.

CENTRE 105 AND TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL Joint Fundraiser Sunday, March 10th, Spaghetti Supper and Concert, Event held at Cornwall Legion, 415 2nd St W 4:00pm-6:30pm

____________________________________________________________________________

Le CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (50 ans et plus) vous invite à jouer au bridge en duplicate les lundis et vendredis après-midi à 12h30 au Benson Center. Club sanctionné par l’ACBL. Info: Lorna au 613-931-1283.

ST. LAWRENCE INTERNATIONAL STAMP CLUB RÉUNION Mardi 20 fév. 20 février de 18 h 30 à 20 h 30 (tous les 3e mardis du mois) Salle de conférence de la Bibliothèque publique de Cornwall, 2e étage.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 OVER 60 CLUB déjeuner et réunion mensuels et bingo À partir de midi dans la salle des soumissions. Les nouveaux membres sont les bienvenus.

LADIES AUXILIARY LEGION BRANCH 297 Réunion de l’exécutif à 18h30. Réunion générale à 19h. Les dates sont : 6 mars ; 3 et 24 avril ; 1 mai et 5 juin.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invite les violoneux expérimentés à se joindre à nous pour une autre année de plaisir à jouer de la musique écossaise, irlandaise et Old Time les jeudis de 13 h à 15 h au Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506, rue Pitt : Rick au 613-932-2872.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO à l’ANAF les lundis et jeudis. Les portes ouvrent à 10 h. Le bingo commence à 12 h. Le bingo commence à 12 heures.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Cours pour débutants les lundis ; cours pour intermédiaires les mardis ; répétitions de l’orchestre les jeudis. Les cours ont lieu de 15h30 à 16h30, la fanfare de 15h30 à 17h, arrivez 15 minutes à l’avance pour vous installer. Salle de l’église St. Felix de Valois. Informations : cnhbandtra@gmail.com

Le groupe de soutien PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area se réunit le troisième (3e) mercredi de chaque mois. Nous nous réunissons à l’étage inférieur de la résidence pour retraités Chartwell, à l’angle de la 4e rue et de McConnell, à 13 heures. Les personnes atteintes de la maladie de Parkinson, les fournisseurs de soins et les personnes de soutien sont les bienvenus. Renseignements : Tom au 613.363.7375 ou par courriel à tom.olien01@gmail.com

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS réunions tous les mardis à 19 h à l’église Wesleyan, 780 Sydney St. 613-362-7634.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB accueille les femmes qui ont déménagé au cours des quatre dernières années à Cornwall et dans les comtés de SD&G. Renseignements : Henriette 613-330-9039.

LA CONSOMMATION D’ALCOOL DE QUELQU’UN VOUS DÉRANGE? Vous n’êtes pas seul. Il y a de l’aide et de l’espoir. Appelez le 613-937-4880 ou visitez le site www.al-anon.org.

CLUB DES PLUS DE 60 ANS DE LA FILIALE DE LA LÉGION DE CORNWALL 297 Le jeu d’euchre aura lieu les jeudis 15, 22 et 29 février dans la salle du courrier. L’heure de début est fixée à 13 heures.

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS sont faits à la main et offerts aux patients atteints de cancer. Info : Janice 613-936-1951.

SI VOUS CHERCHEZ DES LIVRES ET DES ARTICLES de nature religieuse, visitez le ” Catholic Information Centre ” du lundi au vendredi de 10 h à 16 h à l’unité 1, 812, rue Pitt. 613-933-5099.

SOUTIEN AU MYÉLOME MULTIPLE: Si vous ou une personne que vous connaissez avez reçu un diagnostic de myélome et que vous aimeriez communiquer avec d’autres personnes, joignez-vous à nous sur Facebook et envoyez un courriel à cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS “Seniors & Friends” 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) Mercredi de 11h30 à 13h.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Wings & Things tous les jeudis de 16h30 à 20h. Possibilité de plats à emporter.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. propose des cours de guitare, des sessions de jamming, du yoga sur chaise, des cours de fitness, du bid euchre, de la canasta, de l’artisanat, du quilting, une chorale, des fléchettes et plus encore. Appelez le 932-4969 pour plus d’informations.

Légion royale canadienne Fish and Chips. Tous les vendredis de 16h30 à 18h30. A emporter ou à manger sur place. Commandez : 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE: Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à midi. Info : Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invite les musiciens à se joindre à nous. Répétitions tous les mercredis, de 18 h 45 à 20 h 45, à l’église communautaire de l’Armée du Salut, 500, rue York. Renseignements : Ralph Bough au 613-362-4881.

BINGO AU CCÉC Venez jouer tous les lundis à 18 heures. Les portes ouvrent à 16 h. PAS DE RÉSERVATION. Rendez-vous au CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

FAMILLES BEREVÉES DE L’ONTARIO Région du sud-est. Suppositions ouvertes et séances de groupe de partage à 18 h le 1er et le 3e jeudi de chaque mois au Starbrite Centre, situé au 343, rue Pitt. Info : 613-936-7470.

THE MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB se réunit à 19h le premier mercredi de chaque mois au Centre Charles Emile Claude, 146B avenue Chevrier. Modélistes et amateurs de chemins de fer. Info : John Kelly, 613 930-5646.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB est un groupe de soutien à la prise de parole en public qui met l’accent sur la croissance personnelle. Joignez-vous à nous tous les deuxièmes et quatrièmes mardis, à la Bibliothèque publique de Cornwall, à 18 h 15. La réunion commence à 18 h 30 précises. Info : Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 ou nathaleemartin@gmail.com

GROUPE DE FIBROMYALGIE DE LA VOIE MARITIME. Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center tous les mardis et vendredis de 12h à 13h. Info : Denise 613-662-5003 ; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION jeux de fléchettes amusants tous les lundis et mardis à 13 h. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Tout le monde est le bienvenu. Renseignements : 613 931-1815

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Guitare avec Ed O’Brien au Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St. Cours pour débutants le lundi à 13h ; Rhythm & Fundamentals le mercredi à 13h.

BINGO@ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH à Glen Walter. Mercredi 21 février dans le hall de l’église. 21 février dans le hall de l’église. Ouverture des portes à 17h. Jeux pour les lève-tôt à 18h20. BINGO à 19 heures.

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB organise son euchre mensuel le samedi à l’église St. Matthews, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. Prix en espèces, prix de présence. Prix en argent, prix de présence : Betty 613-984-1431.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Le petit déjeuner mensuel a lieu tous les 2e dimanches du mois. 24 mars, 14 avril, 12 mai, 9 juin, 14 juillet, 11 août, 8 septembre, 13 octobre, 17 novembre et 15 et 24 décembre. 9h-12h.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRANCH 297 Ladies Auxiliary Annual Valentine Tea. Wed. 14 et 24 février 11 h à 13 h.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Culte du dimanche matin à 10h00. Konnect Kids 4-12 ans, Nursery disponible. Étude biblique en milieu de semaine les jeudis à 18h30 en personne ou via Zoom. Pour plus d’informations : 613-936-9166 ou cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com ou www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca.

ROTARY CLUB OF CORNWALL SUNRISE TRIVIA NIGHT Vendredi 22 mars au Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre 18 h Les questions commencent à 19 h.Les recettes de cet événement permettent de soutenir des projets communautaires.Pour s’inscrire ou pour obtenir des informations, veuillez consulter le site www.cornwallsunriserotary.com ou envoyer un courriel à l’adresse suivante : rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com

SDG ET ORGANISATIONS HISTORIQUES: Foire du patrimoine.Le 17 février 2024.De 9 h à 16 h au Cornwall Square, 2e étage.TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Lions Club Bonville, 10 février, 9 mars, 13 avril, 12 octobre, 9 novembre, 14 décembre de 18h à 23h.THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB organise son Euchre mensuel le sam.Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside.Début à 12 h.Renseignements : Betty 613-984-1431.

SALVATION ARMY 175 BROCKVILLE : Foire artisanale du printemps et de Pâques. Sam, 16 Mar, 2024. De 10 h à 16 h, articles non périssables pour la banque alimentaire.Plus d’info :Mariette 613-361-2214 ou MarietteF50@gmail.com, Christina 613-342-5211 x3 christinabulgin@salvationarmy.ca

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS: organisent une collecte de fonds sous forme de spaghetti le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu les 23 et 24 février.205 Amelia St. (en bas) de 11h30 à 13h et de 16h à 18h30.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 BID EUCHRE tournament benefiting Hospice Care for @Cornwall Legion 297 Sat, Apr.20 at 10am sharp. Organisateur: Maggie Prieur

CLUB DES SENIORS DE PLUS DE 60 ANS DE LA BRANCHE 297 DE LA LEGION DE CORNWALL : le déjeuner mensuel, la réunion et le bingo auront lieu le jeudi 7 mars. Début à midi.

INGLESIDE LONG SAULT LOST VILLAGES LION’S CLUB présente Gal’s spring Fling 2024.Le vendredi 15 mars 2024 au South Stormont township hall de 18h à 21h.Pour de plus amples renseignements et pour obtenir des billets, veuillez communiquer avec Sharon au 613-577-0818 ou avec Community Living Stormont County au 613 938 9550.

LE ROTARY CLUB DE CORNWALL organise son déjeuner annuel de crêpes le 23 mars 2024, de 0700 à 1200.John’s Presbyterian Church au 28, rue Second Est.Cette année, le Club Rotary de Cornwall fera don des recettes au Centre 105.

CENTRE 105 ET CONSEIL D’ALPHABÉTISATION TRI-COUNTY Collecte de fonds conjointe Le dimanche 10 mars, souper spaghetti et concert, événement tenu à la Légion de Cornwall, 415, 2e rue Ouest, de 16 h à 18 h 30.