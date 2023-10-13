Cornwall Concert Series presents JoyRide on October 15th

The fall season of the Cornwall Concert Series continues on Sunday, October 15th with a matinee performance by JoyRide, the dynamic duo of Colin Maier and Charles Cozens.

Their music is best classified as jazz crossover which encompasses many styles including jazz, ragtime, blues, tango, gypsy and klezmer. JoyRide is a “jazz crossover” duo that weaves their instruments, improvisation and personalities into a multifaceted presentation.

The concert takes place at 2 pm at Aultsville Theatre.

Colin Maier has been touring the world with Quartetto Gelato since 2009, singing, playing oboe, musical saw, and a host of other instruments. He has released two solo CDs which receive regular radio play on over 250 global radio stations. As an oboe soloist, he has performed in front of many orchestras across Canada and the United States. For video game fans, Colin can be heard playing the Musical Saw in the video game blockbuster “Cuphead 2.” His long list of other engagements includes musical theatre pit orchestras, recording sessions, and appearing as guest lecturer at universities across North America.

In addition to being a musician, Colin has also worked for over 20 years as a dancer, actor, stuntman, singer, choreographer, acrobat and martial-artist. Colin has been seen in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics Opening Ceremonies as the Devil Fiddler in the Flying Blue Canoe which was viewed by over 2 billion people, “Lord of the Rings” (Mirvish), Fire (CanStage), “Forbidden Phoenix” (LKTYP), “KA” (Cirque du Soleil), “Amadeus” (Alberta Theatre Projects), “That Dance Show” (Saltance Productions), “Cats” (Neptune Theatre), Joseph’s Dreamcoat (StageWest/Drayton), “A Chorus Line” (StageWest), Sarah Brightman’s World Tour, and as a ninja in TV’s “Honey I Shrunk the Kids!” Additionally, Colin has been featured on-screen in many television shows and movies produced by Netflix, Disney, and CBC among others.

Charles Cozens is a true Renaissance man of the Canadian music industry. Highly acclaimed as an arranger, composer and orchestrator, he is also an accomplished orchestral conductor, pianist, accordionist and recording producer.

As an arranger, Charles has scored over 3,000 commissioned orchestrations and compositions for a plethora of orchestras, recordings, multi-media and corporate events worldwide. In particular, he has created compelling orchestrations and symphony shows for such artists as Sir Elton John, Randy Bachman, Janelle Monae, The Nylons, Mark Masri, The Canadian Tenors, and many others. He has also had the pleasure of working with several musical icons including Henry Mancini, Eartha Kitt and Cab Calloway.

With over 1,000 recorded tracks for companies such as Universal Music Canada, Somerset Entertainment and Linus Entertainment, he has been recognized by the International Conductor’s Guild as a leading expert on orchestral conducting in the recording environment and is a Juno Award nominee (Instrumental Album Of The Year, Balance 2005).