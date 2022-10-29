Cornwall Public Library Hosts Successful Family Fun Day Event

Saturday, October 22 was a big day for the Cornwall Public Library as they welcomed the community for the first Family Fun Day in several years.

They had many activities for kids upstairs including the popular game, The Floor is Lava, as well as a Halloween/fall-themed sensory room set up by My Twins Bins. Later in the day they played the movie Hocus Pocus in one of the programming rooms.

As families entered the library, they were given a passport sheet and encouraged to get stamps at each of the local exhibitors’ tables for a chance to win a Kids Korner gift card or a Barbeque provided by Walmart. There was face painting and craft areas for the kids as well as other goodies and activities from exhibitors.

“Family Fun Day was an overwhelming success! I cannot be more pleased with how everything went,” said Pierre Dufour, Cornwall Public Library’s Communications and Programs Manager, “It was impressive thing to see so many people came out on such a beautiful fall Saturday. Many families, many with strollers could be seen in the exhibit area as well as in the children’s department where other activities were being held. It was a wonderful way to cap off Ontario Public Library Week, a week where we celebrate our libraries in Ontario.”

Dufour explained that the fun continues as the library is in full membership drive until the end of November. Prizes will be drawn at the end of the campaign for anyone getting a new library card, renewing it, or borrowing items.