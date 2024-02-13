More CAPE news!

Cape announces new guest for 2024. Matthew G. Taylor is a Canadian actor best known for portraying Nemesis in RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE and has been in numerous feature films including IMMORTALS (Mondragon), GOTHIKA (Turlington), Exit Wounds, Skulls, Boondock Saints 2, Lucky Number Slevin, Cinderella Man, Pacific Rim and DETROIT ROCK CITY (Chongo).

He has also starred in hit series such as… The Umbrella Academy, SEE, The Strain, Flashpoint, Killjoys, and many others.

Taylor spent his youth in Toronto, Ontario. Before becoming an actor, he was a police officer for 5 years with the Ontario Provincial Police and personal trainer. He has also studied martial arts for fifteen years, attaining a black belt in karate. While Taylor graduated from college in 1994, he has recently returned in order to further his studies in acting.

CAPE 2024 TICKETS are now on sale…

Saturday April 20th – $15.00*

Sunday April 21st – $10.00*

*plus applicable tax / Children 12 and under are FREE with a paying adult.

In store purchase only at FANTASY REALM 227 Pitt Street – Cornwall, ON (cash, Debit, Visa and Mastercard accepted at the store Wednesday to Saturday 10am-5pm).