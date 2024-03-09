National Barbie Day

March 9, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 18 min on January 4, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
National Barbie Day

March 9th is National Barbie Day.

This iconic doll has evolved over the years, inspiring generations of children to imagine the possibilities of their own lives and futures.

For many, some of the fondest memories of childhood involve their very own Barbie doll. Ken and Barbie and all their friends have helped generations of children fill hours of creative play. National Barbie Day celebrates all the strides this doll has made in the over sixty years of bringing joy to the world. Did you have a Barbie doll growing up?

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

