National Milk Day

January 11, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 19 min on January 2, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Milk Day

January 11th is National Milk Day.

Whether cow, goat or oat, enjoy this refreshing drink, visit a dairy farm to see how it’s made or whip up some butter and cheese at home.

While drinking a glass of milk might seem like the most natural thing to do, did you know that this small action supports the livelihoods of one-billion people worldwide?

Milk is enjoyed in all kinds of ways by various people who live all over the world! Some people choose to drink it with a meal while others choose to warm it up for a bedtime sleep aid. Any way you like it, 24 hours are dedicated to celebrating this venerable beverage on National Milk Day!

Share a picture with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Houseplant Appreciation Day
A&E Plus

Houseplant Appreciation Day

January 10th is Houseplant Appreciation Day. Houseplants do more than just bring a splash of green into our homes, and National Houseplant Appreciation Day is all about…

National Law Enforcement Day
A&E Plus

National Law Enforcement Day

January 9th is National Law Enforcement Day. If you have a police officer as a friend or family member, National Law Enforcement Day on January 9 is the perfect time to show…