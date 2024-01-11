January 11th is National Milk Day.

Whether cow, goat or oat, enjoy this refreshing drink, visit a dairy farm to see how it’s made or whip up some butter and cheese at home.

While drinking a glass of milk might seem like the most natural thing to do, did you know that this small action supports the livelihoods of one-billion people worldwide?

Milk is enjoyed in all kinds of ways by various people who live all over the world! Some people choose to drink it with a meal while others choose to warm it up for a bedtime sleep aid. Any way you like it, 24 hours are dedicated to celebrating this venerable beverage on National Milk Day!

