March 26th is National Science Appreciation Day.

Modern science has changed so much in such a short time! And sometimes humans have a tendency to take it for granted.

With the purpose of acknowledging and celebrating the benefits of science, National Science Appreciation Day is here to pay special attention to the ways that science has benefited human outcomes, unleashed human potential and transformed the quality of life for so many on the planet.

