February 6th is National Chopsticks Day.

Take part in an ancient tradition that has been around for thousands of years in the Asian culture by eating with and enjoying the unique experience of chopsticks.

National Chopsticks Day appears as a fun and fascinating reason to show appreciation for this little pair of utensils. So put down that fork, set aside that knife, and pick up these two little sticks that can usher in a whole new experience!

