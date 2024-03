March 18th is National Sloppy Joe Day.

This classic sandwich will have you licking your fingers! The tangy sauce mixed with savory meat on a soft bun is a crowd-pleaser.

A decidedly classic and simple part of North American cuisine, sloppy joes are made from meat and sauce that’s placed on a traditional hamburger bun. National Sloppy Joe Day seeks to celebrate this delightful little sandwich that has been around for almost a century.

