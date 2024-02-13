February 13th is Pancake Day.

Fluffy, golden discs of happiness that make mornings magical, there’s nothing quite like a stack of pancakes to start your day off right.

With a rich history dating back hundreds of years, Pancake Day combines a delightful sense of celebration and fun with some deep and meaningful components. Always observed on the day before the religious holiday, Ash Wednesday, Pancake Day is associated with some other names, such as Shrove Tuesday (in the UK), Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday.

Now it’s time to learn about and celebrate the beauty of Pancake Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section!