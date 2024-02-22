Free Kinsmen Club of Cornwall Family Day Events kicks off with Pancake Breakfast

Cornwall, Ontario – Families lined up for fluffy pancakes with sweet sticky syrup at Salon B of the Cornwall Civic Complex. It was cooking inside, but outside, it was sunny and frosty. The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall Family Day celebration kicked off with a pancake breakfast. Citizen of the Year, community volunteer, and town crier Wes Libbey greeted attendees coming to breakfast.

Volunteers arrived around 5:30 am to set up, make, and serve pancakes. Family Day, observed as a regional statutory holiday on the third Monday in February in the province of Ontario, was marked by the Kinsmen Club sponsoring three family-fun events at the Cornwall Civic Complex and Cornwall Aquatic Centre. All events were free.

Kinsmen member Rick Shaver expressed his enthusiasm, “As always, the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall is pleased to host Family Day events. It’s a great way for the community to join us for a free pancake breakfast, free skating, and free swimming. It’s a great thing that the Kinsmen are always involved in the community, and this is just another one of the great efforts we put forth.”

The partnership with the City of Cornwall provided families with fun activities, including breakfast, swimming, and skating—all at no cost to the participants. Families brought their skates for a free skate at Ed Lumley Arena, and there were two scheduled family swims at the Aquatic Centre to round out the day’s festivities.

This celebration was a heartfelt way for the Kinsmen Club to express gratitude to the community for their ongoing support. Kinsmen Club President Rob McIntosh said in a release before the event, “The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall continues to help local families in our area, and every year, we hold a day of kindness to support them.”