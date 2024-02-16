The Aultsville Spotlight

Over the last few weeks, the support that Aultsville Theatre has received from the community has been tremendous, and I am personally overwhelmed with gratitude.

Having joined Aultsville Theatre as the General Manager in late 2022, the last fourteen months have been a testament to the important role Aultsville Theatre has in our community. The passion of our local clients, the excitement in the eyes of our young performers, and the incredible community of dedicated volunteers are just a few of the highlights that stand out. I’m so proud to lead this organization and couldn’t do it without the support of Board Members and incredible team.

The recent outpouring of support highlighted the importance of a venue like ours in Cornwall and across SD&G. This support is fueling our passion to deliver amazing experiences for both our clients and guests alike. I personally want to thank each of you that took the time to share your memories and experiences.

As we look ahead to the future, we are working hard to ensure that we are serving the community to the best of our ability, providing the world-class venue that our clients and guests deserve.

With many exciting shows on the horizon ranging from Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins presented by the talented team from Seaway Valley Theatre Company this February to The Sheepdogs Backroad Boogie Tour on March 27th, we’ve got great things in store for our Cornwall audience.

Together, we look forward to working with our community and partners to ensure that Aultsville Theatre is not just a venue, but a vibrant part of our community’s soul.

