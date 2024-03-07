World Book Day

March 7, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 56 min on January 4, 2024
March 7th is World Book Day.

There’s nothing like curling up with a captivating story that transports you to new worlds and broadens your horizons.

Some people like to read the biographies of the most influential people in history, like Martin Luther King or Mahatma Ghandi. Some people like novels that send chills down their spines, from goth horror novels like Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” to Stephen King’s epistolary novel, “Carrie”. Some prefer the classics, like “Pride and Prejudice” or the “Old Man and the Sea”.

But regardless of the kind of books you like the most, the indisputable truth is that the world would not be the same without books. Books have been educating and inspiring us for thousands of years, so it should go without saying that World Book Day is a more than a well-deserved holiday.

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

