YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JUNE 11 TO 17, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

You’ll accomplish a fantastic feat that fills you with pride. If you’re single, your soulmate will provide you with a new beginning. If you’re in a relationship, you’ll suggest beautiful initiatives to reignite the passion.

TAURUS

Rest, relaxation and rejuvenation are the order of the day. It’s time to establish a healthier lifestyle that focu­ses on wellness before your health becomes a source of stress.

GEMINI

A few friends will have some great activities planned for you. If you’re an artist, you’ll have plenty of inspiration and creativity once you get in the zone. Being alone will help you feel rejuvenated.

CANCER

A complex situation at work will require you to arrange an urgent mee­ting. Many people are relying on you. You’ll take on a leadership role; your organizational skills are highly valued.

LEO

When planning a holiday, carefully organize everything, especially if you’re going abroad or on a road trip. Don’t overlook the small details.

VIRGO

It’s time to renew your mortgage or loan. You’ll be in an excellent position to renegotiate the terms to create more flexibility in your budget. This will allow you to treat yourself to a holiday.

LIBRA

You’ll have to make a difficult choice this week. No matter how long you weigh the pros and cons, you won’t be able to find a solution. Listen to your heart; it has the correct answer.

SCORPIO

You may be wishing to drop a few pounds for the summer. This could benefit your overall health. Now is a great time to try a new diet.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll attract attention when you voice your opinion. Your words will be remembered for a long time or travel worldwide thanks to social media.

CAPRICORN

You have plans in the works for your home and relationship. You could move in with a new flame or start a family, even a blended one.

AQUARIUS

You won’t hesitate to say out loud what others are thinking. Fortunately, your wisdom and maturity will help you find the right words to express yourself.

PISCES

You’ll find it difficult to control your spending when passing a beautiful boutique. You’ll take a more spiritual approach to life, which will be more rewarding and align with your aspirations.