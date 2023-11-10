YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 12 TO 18, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

Even if you haven’t planned anything, it’s not too late to organize a romantic getaway. If you’re currently taking a training course, don’t lose concentration until it’s over. At work, analyze every detail, even if it’s difficult and time-consuming.

TAURUS

Your emotions may get the better of you this week. In this situation, it’s important to learn to let go and deepen your spiritual knowledge. If you’re in a relationship, it’s essential to make the time to have fun together now and again.

GEMINI

Don’t let impatience get the better of you. Break up the monotony in your relationship by going on new and exciting adventures with your loved one. In your professional life, you’ll have the courage to make big decisions.

CANCER

You’ll be handling emergencies this week. This will benefit you at work. In love, it’s the little touches that express the intensity of the feelings you and your partner have for each other.

LEO

When tensions arise in your relationship, you tend to want to resolve the situation too quickly. At the office or elsewhere, you’ll be able to impose respect in chaotic situations, which will give you a measure of pride.

VIRGO

You’ll have to be patient with a family member this week. You may already be getting out the Christmas decorations and sprucing up your home. On the other hand, the idea of moving could arise spontaneously.

LIBRA

You’ll have to make several trips for work or personal reasons. Express your feelings to resolve a conflict that’s dragging on. Avoid being overly critical of your significant other for a simple little mistake.

SCORPIO

If you’re in a difficult financial situation, you’ll know what to do to get out of it successfully. Don’t be shy. Show off your skills to win over the support of your employer.

SAGITTARIUS

Your mind may be flooded with ideas this week. You’ll start many projects without completing them and suggest many activities to your friends. At work, a certain task will take longer than expected to complete.

CAPRICORN

Excessive stress could bring down your energy. It’s essential to get some rest and make changes to your daily routine. You could turn to spiritual practices to relax.

AQUARIUS

Your social life will be particularly active this week. Even if you’re craving solitude, someone will bring you out of your shell and put a smile on your face. Rather than pushing back, let yourself be guided by the change.

PISCES

At work, you’ll be responsible for organizing an event that brings many people together, such as an important meeting. When you combine business with pleasure, you’ll have more fun at work. You’ll be more productive in a relaxed environment.