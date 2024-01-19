Retraction

Last week on www.cornwallseawaynews.com January 12,2024 article posted by Paula Labonte, Cornwall City Council Meeting, it was reported incorrectly two of the evening topics.

The article seems to suggest that no progress has been made regarding the City of Cornwall’s EDI committee. It should be noted that the City of Cornwall established its EDI committee early last year. This same committee has been active in supporting several local events, such as Diversity Cornwall, Cornwall Culture Fest and many more. Additionally, the City of Cornwall’s EDI coordinator has been working with the committee for several months now.

The article further outlines that no mention of the Great Wolf Lodge was made. The Council Dotmocracy Results — a list of the points that were discussed during Council’s 2023 Strategic Planning session and that were made available within the agenda package — shows that the Great Wolf Lodge was indeed listed under Events, Arts and Culture.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Seaway News