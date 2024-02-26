Hello, my name is Leo Yoshinaka and 8AAT is hosting a March Break and Summer Break camp promoting STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) for ages 12 to 18, March 11 – 15 and July 2 to Aug 30 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Cumberland St, Cornwall. Registration open. www.8aat.space.

SVARC (Seaway Valley Amateur Radio Club, Cornwall, ON) is one of 5 amateur radio clubs in the Ottawa Valley who support 8AAT and will collaborate with us on some of the planned activities.

8AAT has 3 High Schools participating in an academic STEM Cubesat project, where students spend 4 – 8 months designing, building, testing and then deploying a cubesat satellite model on a high-altitude balloon (30km altitude). The students’ scientific experiments on board the cubesat will be collected when the cubesat returns to Earth and the data will be sent for a research publication.

Students of the High School, March Break and Summer Camps also train with 8AAT to obtain an ISED Basic Amateur Radio License and are encouraged to join their local amateur radio club.

In the Cornwall / Alexandria / Maxville / Hawkesbury corridor, where up to 2/3 of households earn less than $27K annually (Statistics Canada), the project empowers local youth with real-world STEM applications, opening new career possibilities and improves their chances for admission to post-secondary education demonstrating to prospective universities and colleges a determination and commitment to a career path in STEM. Ideally, some post-secondary graduates will remain in the Cornwall region to contribute to a new generation of tech-based industries with local and national benefits.