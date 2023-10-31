Highlights from the October 25 Board of Trustees Meeting

Full details on presentations, reports, and discussions can be found in the agenda or reviewed in the recorded broadcast.

October 27, 2023 – Trustees with the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) met on Wednesday, Oct.25, 2023. Key items discussed in the public session are as follows.

International Education Update

Executive Director of Upper Canada Leger Centre for Education and Training Matthew Raby presented an update to Trustees on International Education in the UCDSB, which included a breakdown of how the program is structured and how it benefits all students, the UCDSB and local communities.

Raby reported that 299 students from 31 countries such as Spain, Italy, Germany, and China are currently enrolled at 26 UCDSB schools. While this level is below pre-COVID enrolment, he discussed plans to increase enrolment, diversification and hosting initiatives.

The International Education program works with Canadian Homestay Network to provide homes away from home for international students. Raby indicated that a factor in increasing enrolment would be having more host families.

Currently, the program is generating approximately $850,000 in revenue for the UCDSB.

2023-2024 UCDSB Financial Forecast 1

Executive Superintendent of Business Services Jeremy Hobbs presented the first Financial Forecast of the school year. Financial Forecast 1 projects revenues of $423.6 and expenses of $423.4 for compliance purposes, resulting in no change to the projected in-year surplus of $0.2 for compliance purposes.

Hobbs explained that the largest driver of revenue changes between initial approval of the budget this update can be attributed to a $3.7M increase in Special Incidence Portion (SIP) funding and an enrolment increase of approximately 273 students. It was found that these additional revenue sources were largely offset by corresponding expenses.

Hobbs cautioned that projections can still change as the year progresses, with a second formal forecast slated for January 2024.