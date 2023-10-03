Highlights from the September 27 Board of Trustees Meeting 

Full details on presentations, reports, and discussions can be found in the agenda or reviewed in the recorded broadcast.

Trustees with the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) met on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Key items discussed in the public session are as follows.

Code of Conduct Sanctions Amended

On behalf of the Code of Conduct Committee, Chair John McAllister provided a verbal update on the matter related to Trustee Curtis Jordan. Since the June proceedings related to Trustee Jordan’s breach, additional statements have been provided to the Code of Conduct Committee. These were considered and resulted in amending the previously imposed sanctions, inviting Trustee Jordan back to the Board table on September 27. Chair John McAllister thanked Trustee Jordan for his participation in this process and for confirming that no homophobic comments were made to him by the Chair or Director of Education Ron Ferguson.

UCDSB Parent Climate Survey Report

Superintendent of Schools Marsha McNair and Research Officer Dr. Kathleen Moss presented the findings of the spring parent/guardian climate survey. Acknowledging the low response rate (8 per cent – 2,235 responses) is not representative of the entire parent/guardian population, Moss outlined the key findings and noted that the findings are still valuable and will help the board monitor progress. Highlights are as follows:

88% of respondents reported feeling welcome at their child’s school;

72% report always/often that their child feels a sense of belonging at school;

84% report having a caring adult at school;

78% report that instruction their child receives is relevant and has real-world learning connections;

80% report that the school makes an effort to communicate with me;

77% report that their child always/often feels accepted by adults at school; and

74% report always/often that their child feels safe and welcome at school.

Director’s Work Plan – Real-World Learning Update

Executive Superintendent of Student Achievement and Innovation Eric Hardie and Principal of Real-World Learning and Student Success Cameron Jones provided an update on the plans for Real-World Learning programming this school year.

The UCDSB will build on the success and progress made in the 2022-23 school year with an emphasis being put on developing more opportunities for projects that focus on skilled trades, global warming, biodiversity, growing and food insecurity.

The UCDSB will continue to offer professional development to educators at each school across the district on real-world learning from developing ideas to enhancing cross-curricular connections.

Bell Time Consultations Motion Passed

Trustees passed a motion that will see the UCDSB initiate a process of additional parent/guardian and community consultation to be completed by the end of December and report back to the Board at the January 11, 2024, meeting.