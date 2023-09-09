New Chair of Board of Governors Appointed at St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Caffin as Chair of the Board of Governors for a one-year term which began on September 1, 2023. Julie was appointed to the SLC Board of Governors in September 2018 and recently served as Vice-Chair. She succeeds Grand Chief Abram Benedict, whose time as Board Chair concluded in August as planned, after one year.

Julie joined Brockville General Hospital in 2017 and serves as Senior Vice-President, Chief Nurse Executive, and Chief Operating Officer. Previous positions Julie held have included frontline and leadership positions in both community and tertiary academic health care organizations.

Julie holds a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from York University, and a Master of Health Sciences from the University of Toronto. She is certified in Advanced System Leadership from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management Executive Program and is a Fellow in The Ivey Academy Community Shift Executive Leadership Program. Julie has successfully completed the Advanced Good Governance certification through The College Centre of Board Excellence, she is an active member of the College of Nurses of Ontario and has an Adjunct Academic appointment in the Queen’s University School of Nursing.

As an active member of the senior leadership team at Brockville General, Julie currently sits as Chair of the Patient & Family Advisory Council, as well as Co-Chair of the Ethics Committee and Brockville General’s Lumeo Steering Committee. In the capacity of Executive Officer, Julie is a member of the Board of Directors, Resources Committee, Medical Advisory Committee, and the Quality and Safety Committee. Other appointments include the Nursing Practice Council Executive, Ontario Nurses Association Labour Management, Operations Committees and the Operating Room Executive.

She is also a member of the Board of Directors at St. Vincent de Paul in Kingston. Other appointments include Ontario Critical Care Command Center, Ontario Critical Care Workforce Advisory Committee, Southeast Working Group, Queen’s University School of Nursing Advisory Council, Regional Stroke Steering Committee, and the Ontario East Surgical Working Group.

“I want to thank Grand Chief Benedict for his service on SLC’s Board of Governors as we welcome Julie to this leadership role,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO. “Her extensive experience and community leadership serving on various boards in healthcare and within academia will be a great benefit to the College as we continue to prioritize the work we have set out in our strategic plan.”