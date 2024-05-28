St. Lawrence College Honorary Diploma

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is thrilled to announce its Honorary Diploma recipients for 2024. They will be conferred at convocation ceremonies beginning Friday, May 31 in Cornwall.

Cornwall

The first Honorary Diploma recipient awarded will be presented to Neha Chugh, founder of Chugh Law Professional Corporation in Cornwall. Neha has significantly shaped Cornwall’s legal landscape since 2014, leading the region’s largest firm specializing in criminal law, family law, youth justice, and child protection. Through mentorship and educational endeavors, Neha advocates for social justice and accessibility to legal services, extending her impact beyond legal circles to students and the community. Her commitment to Indigenous communities, ongoing education, and leadership within professional associations underscores her dedication to effecting positive change and fostering professionalism in the legal profession.

Neha will receive her Honorary Diploma on Friday, May 31 at the 10 am ceremony.