St. Lawrence College Honorary Diploma

May 28, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 41 min on May 27, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
provided by St. Lawrence College
Comment count:
St. Lawrence College Honorary Diploma

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is thrilled to announce its Honorary Diploma recipients for 2024. They will be conferred at convocation ceremonies beginning Friday, May 31 in Cornwall.  

Cornwall 

The first Honorary Diploma recipient awarded will be presented to Neha Chugh, founder of Chugh Law Professional Corporation in Cornwall. Neha has significantly shaped Cornwall’s legal landscape since 2014, leading the region’s largest firm specializing in criminal law, family law, youth justice, and child protection. Through mentorship and educational endeavors, Neha advocates for social justice and accessibility to legal services, extending her impact beyond legal circles to students and the community. Her commitment to Indigenous communities, ongoing education, and leadership within professional associations underscores her dedication to effecting positive change and fostering professionalism in the legal profession. 

Neha will receive her Honorary Diploma on Friday, May 31 at the 10 am ceremony. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

St. Lawrence College opens new Paramedic Simulation Centre on Cornwall campus
Education

St. Lawrence College opens new Paramedic Simulation Centre on Cornwall campus

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is proud to announce the opening of a new Paramedic Simulation Centre on its…