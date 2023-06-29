St. Lawrence College Video Wins Grand Gold Circle of Excellence Award

St. Lawrence College has won a Grand Gold Circle of Excellence Award from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for the 2022 Welcome to the SLC Alumni Family Video in the category of alumni relations initiatives. CASE is the international industry professional association to which the SLC Alumni and Development team belongs.

In addition, SLC won a Silver CASE award in the Video, Student Audience (long) category, again, for the Welcome to the SLC Alumni Family video.

“In celebration of the long-anticipated return to in-person convocations, we assembled a group of amazing SLC alumni to star in a high-energy welcome video inspired by vintage Oscars’ opening sequences,” said Elizabeth Gorman, Director, Alumni and Development. “The video delivered comedy while deploying strategy to inform graduates of the value of staying connected with the SLC global alumni network after graduation.”

The CASE Circle of Excellence judges awarded the alumni relations initiative Grand Gold noting: “Irresistible. Shows great energy and humour, and makes people want to be part of it and come to you. A whole new vision for attracting new alumni to the community. The judges loved it and couldn’t wait to share it with our teams and networks!”

CASE shared that they “received more than 4,000 entries from members in 27 countries and recruited hundreds of your peers to serve as judges, who determined your entry best represented the judging criteria for your category. This is no small feat, and you should be proud of this accomplishment and eager to share it with the world.”

“Working with the creative marketing and alumni teams, we were able to usher in a new style of SLC Alumni welcome at Convocation filled with warmth and some humour. This video aligns directly with SLC’s strategic priority of Community Engagement, to strengthen the SLC global alumni network. Our goal was to give our graduating students a unifying experience and a celebratory kickstart on their alumni journey, something we continued in 2023,” said Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO.

Watch the winning video.

This is the second year in a row that SLC has won in the CASE Awards Alumni Engagement category. See last year’s winning submission.