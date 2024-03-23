Colts Take Playoff Series Lead with Double OT Win

Cornwall, Ontario – In a thrilling double-overtime clash at the Ed Lumley Arena, the Cornwall Colts edged the Hawkesbury Hawks 3-2 on March 21, 2024, taking a 1-0 lead in the CCHL Playoffs’ Round 1 series. Brayden Bowen opened the scoring for the Colts with a power play goal in the first period, followed by a power play response from the Hawks’ Alex Fournier in the second. Fernand-Olivier Perron put the Colts back in the lead, but Deklyn Campbell’s third-period goal pushed the game into overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime, Luc Beliveau clinched the win for the Colts with a decisive goal in the second overtime, earning him the game’s first star. Cornwall goalie Donald Hickey stopped 32 shots, while Hawkesbury’s Dimitri Pelekos made 43 saves. The Colts were two for six on the power play. The series continues as the Colts aim to maintain their lead and advance further in the playoffs.