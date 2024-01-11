Two important things to consider during strategic planning sessions.

#1 – We need Cornwall Transit service on Sundays and holidays. Seriously, in this day and age how is it possible that our city doesn’t provide this service. Especially for the folks that depend on the Handi-Transit. Imagine being trapped at home through most of the holiday season without the ability to go and visit loved ones.

#2 – We desperately need support for the Le Village/Renaissance Area. Downtown Cornwall was “lit up like a Christmas tree” during the holidays. The entire downtown gave you a feeling of stepping back in time to the good old days. What a treat, the store fronts were all lit up, the smell of the warm, cozy fireplace at First and Pitt and the sound of holiday music playing in the background. It was like a scene from a Hallmark movie.

And then there was Montreal Road. It was like a scene from some kind of holiday horror movie. Dark and desolate to say the least. Amid the rows of empty store fronts, there was basically nothing lit up. Nothing stirring, not even a mouse.

It’s time for city officials to realize that this end of town needs help. The potential for economic, social and cultural growth is massive. All that’s needed is some special attention from Council.

Mark A. MacDonald

Renaissance Area Resident