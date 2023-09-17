Letter to the Editor: Congratulations

Congratulations.

I have lived in Cornwall since 1996 and have been reading this newspaper ever since. It has everything a community newspaper should have.

I am a newspaper lover, so it is more comforting to read a newspaper in my hand, instead of reading it on the internet. I remember that when I first came here, the newspaper used to have more pages. Then over time, when the Internet became common, the pages started to decrease. Which was the need of the time.

I heartily congratulate all the management on completing 38 years.

Thanks.

MOHAMMAD TALAT NAEEM

Cornwall, Ontario