Letter to the Editor: Congratulations

September 17, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 21 min on September 14, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Letter to the Editor
Comment count:
Letter to the Editor: Congratulations

Congratulations.

I have lived in Cornwall since 1996 and have been reading this newspaper ever since. It has everything a community newspaper should have.

I am a newspaper lover, so it is more comforting to read a newspaper in my hand, instead of reading it on the internet. I remember that when I first came here, the newspaper used to have more pages. Then over time, when the Internet became common, the pages started to decrease. Which was the need of the time.

I heartily congratulate all the management on completing 38 years.

Thanks.

MOHAMMAD TALAT NAEEM

Cornwall, Ontario

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Letter the Editor re. the Mishandling of the Greenbelt Land
Letter to the editor

Letter the Editor re. the Mishandling of the Greenbelt Land

Dear Editor: With the Ontario Auditor General’s damning report on the mishandling of the protected Greenbelt land, it is time…

In support of Cornwall’s Youth Space at Alexander Park
Letter to the editor

In support of Cornwall’s Youth Space at Alexander Park

Dear Community Partners; Since 2020 there have been a total of 4,472 police related occurrences involving youth which is a 55% increase…