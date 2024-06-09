University will be a boon for Cornwall

The Editor,

I don’t understand the letter from Dave Edwards, Cornwall (Seaway News, May 29; “University will not solve labour shortage.”)

First of all does he know that a former Cornwall city councillor Korey Kennedy put a motion on floor to build a university here in Cornwall?

But all other councillors laughed.

A university will solve the labour shortage here in Cornwall, as he states that Cornwall needs tradespeople, plumbers, carpenters, welders, electricians, HVAC techs, etc, etc

Hey, as soon as a the City of Cornwall announces that a university will be built here in Cornwall, home builders in Cornwall and outside of Cornwall will be putting in tenders to build the housing to accommodate the students at the university.

Derek Sheppard, Cornwall