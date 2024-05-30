University will not solve labour shortage

The Editor,

The idea that Cornwall should have a university shows that a lot of people haven’t been paying attention.

We need tradespersons. We need plumbers, carpenters, welders, electricians, HVAC technicians, etc., etc. The federal government has messed up their immigration file (among oh, so many other files) by targeting university grads when they should have been looking for tradespeople.

Who’s going to construct all the houses that will hopefully resolve our housing crisis? On the other hand, find a space with garages, classrooms, work areas, and start training young women and men to get a well-paying job in the area.

Dave Edwards