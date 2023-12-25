Christmas Day

December 25, 2023
Christmas Day

December 25th is Christmas Day.

A day for spending time with family, observing an important Christian holiday, partaking in lighthearted traditions, or just spreading some holiday cheer!

Christmas has evolved over several millennia into a worldwide celebration that’s both religious and secular and chock full of fun-filled, family activities.

In most countries in the world, gifts are given to friends and loved ones, symbolizing the original offerings by the Magi of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the baby Jesus.

Do you wait until Christmas Day to open your gifts?

Let us know in the comments section! 

