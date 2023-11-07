Cornwall Hospital Seeks Volunteer Advisors

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is seeking compassionate and committed volunteers to join its Patient and Family Advisory Committee as well as its Community Addiction and Mental Health Services Client Advisory Council and Family Advisory Council.

By becoming an advisor, you can actively shape the hospital’s policies, programs, and services, and make a significant impact on the lives of local patients, clients, and families throughout Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, and Akwesasne.

The Patient and Family Advisory Committee is a volunteer committee at CCH made up of current or former patients, caregivers, and family members of patients. The committee contributes to quality improvement initiatives at the hospital by sharing their experience and making recommendations on how to improve services.

The Client Advisory Council is a volunteer committee for the hospital’s Community Addiction and Mental Health Services made up of current or former clients. By joining this council, you can help enhance the hospital’s community addiction and mental health programs and services based on your lived experience.

The Family Advisory Council is a volunteer committee for the hospital’s Community Addiction and Mental Health Services made up of family members of current or former clients. Members provide invaluable insights to enhance support systems, resources, and communication based on their lived experience.

“The hospital’s mission is focused on collaborating to provide exceptional people-centered care. By involving various patients, clients, and families in the decision-making process, we can work towards enhancing the services offered at CCH and better meeting the needs of our diverse patient and client population,” explains Jeanette Despatie, CCH President and Chief Executive Officer. “If you are a former patient, client, caregiver, or family member, and would like to get involved in discussions to help us improve our services, please consider applying to become an advisor. Your valuable input can help make a difference.”

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/patientcaregiveradvisors or call 613-938-4240 extension 1989.