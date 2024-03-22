The Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area and The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce are thrilled to announce the first-ever Youth Engagement Fair. Scheduled for Wednesday, April 10th, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Salons A, B, and C, this pioneering event promises to be a landmark occasion for community engagement and youth involvement.

The objective of this free event is to establish a platform that empowers and enriches the lives of young individuals. This event aims to foster physical well-being by promoting participation in sports and recreational activities, while also encouraging community involvement and volunteerism, instilling a sense of social responsibility. By providing diverse opportunities for skill development, exploration of interests, and networking, the fair seeks to inspire leadership, celebrate diversity, and build a sense of belonging among youth.

Why Attend?

Complimentary Meal: Enjoy a free meal, available while supplies last.

Win Exciting Prizes: Stand a chance to win amazing prizes, including a grand prize of a Custom Gaming PC, sponsored by the Eastern Ontario Training Board.

Entertainment for All: Experience a lively atmosphere with a DJ, a photo booth, and interactive activities and games that promise a fun and engaging environment for everyone.

Exhibitors: Learn about sports clubs, art programs, mental health and community resources, great volunteer opportunities, recreation activities and programs and so much more!

This event represents a unique opportunity for local clubs, sports teams, arts groups, nonprofits, and businesses to showcase what they offer to the youth. It’s a chance to engage with the community and make a tangible difference in the lives of young individuals. By promoting active participation and volunteerism, we aim to inspire leadership, celebrate diversity, and instill a sense of belonging and social responsibility among our youth.

The Youth Engagement Fair is made possible by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund awarded by Public Safety Canada.

Any questions can be directed to Angela Bero at bero@cornwallchamber.com or Carilyne Hébert at chebert@sdccornwall.ca